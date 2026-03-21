Kenya Horror: Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Wilson Airport, Onlookers Panic, Casualty Status Unknown | WATCH VIDEO

An emergency crash-landing happened at Wilson Airport in Nairobi on Friday evening, March 20, 2026, when a passenger aircraft operated by African Logistics Services.

The World Food Programme uses aircraft registered under number 5Y-BXI for its international humanitarian missions. Emergency response teams from the airport and first responders to the accident site, which had occurred before the crash.

The social media footage shows the plane on the runway in a state of visible distress, yet authorities have not confirmed how many passengers were on board or their possible injuries.

Emergency Response and Humanitarian Fleet Operations

The ALS aircraft incident has gained major public interest because the carrier provides essential support for regional transportation operations. The emergency situation demands a complete assessment of all humanitarian flight security procedures because one of our major operational aircraft has been unexpectedly grounded.

Passenger plane has crash-landed at Wilson Airport pic.twitter.com/jv8qxhMoXh — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 20, 2026







Rescue teams at the scene worked to evacuate occupants from the site, which proved difficult because the light aircraft had sustained structural damage during its hard landing.

The response at Wilson Airport required emergency personnel to prepare for multiple victims because the aircraft typically transports specialized medical personnel and relief workers, but authorities still need to confirm official numbers after matching the manifest with rescued people.

Aviation Safety and Preliminary Investigation Status

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has established security at the Wilson Airport crash site, which will serve as the starting point for their technical investigation work.

The investigators will examine both mechanical integrity and environmental factors that include the localized weather patterns, which frequently affect the Nairobi basin. The ground reports indicate that the pilot reported a technical glitch that occurred just before his final approach to the runway.

Wilson Airport remains operational as one of East Africa’s most active light aircraft airports, but investigators needed to close the specific runway for their work to study the crash site and the final location of the 5Y-BXI aircraft.

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