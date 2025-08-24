LIVE TV
Home > World > Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Falls Ill, Rushed to Hospital Day After Arrest

Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Falls Ill, Rushed to Hospital Day After Arrest

Sri Lanka’s ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe was brought to the emergency unit of Colombo National Hospital with dehydration, diabetes, and high blood pressure, hospital director Dr Rukshan Bellana confirmed.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 24, 2025 18:10:09 IST

Former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, just a day after his arrest on allegations of misusing public funds, local media reported.

Wickremesinghe Transferred to ICU after medical complications

Wickremesinghe (76) was brought to the emergency unit of Colombo National Hospital with dehydration, diabetes, and high blood pressure, hospital director Dr Rukshan Bellana told reporters. He was later transferred to the intensive care unit, where doctors said his condition had stabilised.

Arrest over alleged misuse of public funds

Police confirmed the former leader was taken into custody on Friday as part of an investigation into expenses linked to a visit to Britain, where he attended a graduation event celebrating his wife’s honorary professorship.

Neither Wickremesinghe’s office nor the hospital immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. However, a member of his United National Party said the veteran politician was innocent and suggested the case was politically driven.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister who briefly led the country through its 2022 economic crisis, lost the presidency last year. (Inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ:  Sri Lanka Police Arrest Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe: The Inside Story

Tags: Sri Lanka NewsWickremesinghe ArrestedWickremesinghe Hospitalised

