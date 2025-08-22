LIVE TV
Home > World > Sri Lanka Police Arrest Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe: The Inside Story

Sri Lanka Police Arrest Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe: The Inside Story

Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrest News: Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested over alleged misuse of state funds for a private London trip. The CID claimed government money covered his travel and bodyguards. Court proceedings are expected, marking him as the most senior politician recently detained.

Ranil Wickremesinghe is the most senior political figure to be arrested in recent years
Ranil Wickremesinghe is the most senior political figure to be arrested in recent years

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: August 22, 2025 15:15:23 IST

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on Friday on allegations of state funds’ misuse as reported by Newswire Lanka.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, Newswire reported that the former Sri Lankan president was arrested after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Colombo.

As per Newswire, his arrest is linked to allegations of using state funds to cover the expenses for a private visit to London, where he had attended a university graduation ceremony.

Ranil Wickremesinghe Arrested On Charges of Misusing Public Funds

It was further reported that the investigators claim the trip, which formed part of a wider overseas tour, was not an official engagement but was financed with government money.

As per Newswire, earlier in August, former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake and former private secretary Sandra Perera were questioned over their roles in arranging the visit.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, had served as Sri Lanka’s president from 2022 to 2024.

As per reports, he is the most senior political figure to face arrest in recent years. The detention of Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to intensify scrutiny over the use of public funds by top officials.

According to newswire, the court proceedings and formal charges are expected to follow.

Ranil Wickremesinghe: 6 Times Sri Lankan Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, assumed office as Sri Lanka’s interim president in July 2022 following Gottabaya Rajapaksa’s removal. He lost the Presidential Elections to Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of National People’s Power in September 2024.

“The officer told news agency AFP, ‘We are presenting him before the Colombo Fort magistrate,’” adding that charges were being filed for using government resources for personal reasons.

The police had earlier questioned his staff about the travel costs.

The CID has claimed that Wickremesinghe used government funds for a private trip and that his bodyguards were also paid by the state.

(Some Inputs From ANI)

