LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > World > Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’

Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’

Tensions between New Delhi and Washington have escalated after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent.

Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow
Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 15:47:12 IST

Sri Lankan lawmaker Harish Silva has called on fellow parliamentarians to show respect towards India as it faces rising trade tensions with the United States over tariff rates.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the impact of US tariffs, Silva urged lawmakers not to mock India’s situation. “Let’s not talk about the US tariffs here. Don’t laugh at India. Don’t mock them when they are down because when we were down, they were the only ones to lend us a hand,” he said.

Silva added that Sri Lanka, like India, had also expected Washington to reduce tariffs to 15 per cent. “We witnessed you guys laughing, don’t laugh,” he told his colleagues, stressing the importance of maintaining respect for India in difficult times.

Tensions between New Delhi and Washington have escalated after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent. Trump has also ruled out any trade negotiations until the tariff dispute is resolved. “No, not until we get it resolved,” he told reporters at the Oval Office last week.

Meanwhile, senior US Congressman Gregory Meeks criticised Trump’s move, warning that such a “tariff tantrum” could undo years of progress in strengthening US-India relations.

Over the past few months, India and the US have engaged in several rounds of talks for a bilateral trade deal, but key differences — particularly in agriculture and dairy — have prevented an agreement.

The next round of trade talks is scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi, just two days before an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian imports is set to take effect. This penalty comes on top of the existing 25 per cent tariff and is linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Thinking Of Tariffs On China For Buying Russian Oil? JD Vance Issues Big Statement

Tags: Sri LankaUS tariffs

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’
Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’
Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’
Sri Lankan MP Defends India Amid US Tariff Blow: ‘Don’t Laugh At…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?