Donald Trump Thinking Of Tariffs On China For Buying Russian Oil? JD Vance Issues Big Statement

Donald Trump Thinking Of Tariffs On China For Buying Russian Oil? JD Vance Issues Big Statement

In July, Trump had warned of imposing 100% tariffs on Russia and “secondary tariffs” on nations purchasing Russian oil if Moscow failed to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

Vance says Trump yet to decide on tariffs over Beijing's Russian oil imports
Vance says Trump yet to decide on tariffs over Beijing’s Russian oil imports (Image source: X/@JDVance

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 11:27:17 IST

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that President Donald Trump is considering placing tariffs on China as a “penalty” for importing Russian oil. However, he stressed that no final decision has been made.

Vance’s comments come shortly after Washington imposed a 25% punitive tariff on India for buying oil from Russia. This move, combined with existing duties, means Indian imports now face a total tariff of 50%.

Speaking to Fox News, Vance said, “The president said he’s thinking about it, but he hasn’t made any firm decisions. The China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China affects a lot of other things beyond the Russian situation. The president is reviewing his options and will decide in due time.”

In July, Trump had warned of imposing 100% tariffs on Russia and “secondary tariffs” on nations purchasing Russian oil if Moscow failed to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine within 50 days. “We’re very unhappy with them, and we’re going to do very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump had said.

Russia has strongly criticised Trump’s tariff threats, calling them “not legal.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal.”

Peskov also said that sovereign nations should have the right to choose their own trading partners and economic cooperation arrangements. “Countries should decide for themselves what is in their best interests,” he said, pushing back against US pressure tactics.

Tags: chinajd vancerussiaUS tariffs

