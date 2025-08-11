LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Deploy Hundreds Of National Guard Troops In Washington? Here’s What We Know

If deployed, this would follow Trump’s earlier use of the California National Guard in June to counter immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 09:18:59 IST

US President Donald Trump is expected to activate hundreds of National Guard troops in Washington, DC, Reuters reported on Monday, citing officials. The exact number of troops and their roles are still being decided.

One official, speaking anonymously, said it was unclear what specific tasks the troops would perform, but they could assist in protecting federal agents or handle administrative duties to free up law enforcement for other work.

If deployed, this would follow Trump’s earlier use of the California National Guard in June to counter immigration raids in Los Angeles. In Washington, unlike in states, the DC National Guard is directly under the president’s control.

On Sunday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was concerned the troops might not be used efficiently. Highlighting a drop in violent crime, she told MSNBC’s *The Weekend*, “That’s not the most efficient use of our guard.”

Meanwhile, Trump vowed on Truth Social to remove homeless people from Washington and jail criminals. “The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals… we’re going to put you in jail where you belong,” he posted.

The White House did not clarify what legal authority Trump would use to evict people, as his jurisdiction is limited to federal land and buildings in the city.

Trump said he would hold a press conference on Monday to announce measures to “stop violent crime in Washington, DC.”

Mayor Bowser said 450 federal law enforcement officers deployed across DC on Saturday night found no violent incidents, though they seized several handguns and made arrests for traffic violations. Trump called Bowser “a good person” but claimed the city’s crime numbers were worsening and Washington was becoming “dirtier and less attractive.”

Tags: donald trumpwashington

