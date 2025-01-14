Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Elon Musk is shifting gears from criticism to action in response to California's wildfires, offering significant support through Tesla and SpaceX. The tech mogul has announced plans to deploy Cybertrucks equipped with Starlink to assist responders in the wildfire-stricken areas of Los Angeles County.

‘Starlink And Cybertrucks’: How Elon Musk Is Helping Wildfire Victims

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has shifted from criticizing California’s response to the wildfires in Los Angeles County to offering substantial support. On Sunday, Musk announced that he would dispatch several Cybertruck electric vehicles, each equipped with Starlink satellite internet terminals, to assist responders in the region. This gesture aims to provide critical communication infrastructure during the ongoing crisis.

Cybertrucks and Starlink to Support LA/Malibu Areas

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk revealed plans to deploy the Cybertrucks, which will be stationed in a grid pattern across the affected areas of the greater Los Angeles and Malibu regions. “We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area,” Musk wrote. This effort is intended to help facilitate communication for responders and residents amid the ongoing disaster.

Starlink: Tesla’s Support for Affected Employees and Communities

Tesla also shared an update outlining its contributions to support employees and communities affected by the wildfires. In addition to covering housing accommodations for employees, the automaker has deployed charging stations and mobile power wall units to provide power in affected areas. Tesla further announced that eight Cybertrucks would be distributed to assist with the ongoing relief efforts. Musk stated that customers awaiting delivery of their new electric pickups would receive them by the end of the week.

Musk’s Criticism of California’s Wildfire Response

Musk’s aid comes after he repeatedly criticized California’s wildfire response. He denounced the state’s fire officials, claiming that “nonsensical overregulation” had hindered efforts to control the fires. In recent days, Musk has downplayed the role of climate change in the wildfires, which have resulted in at least two dozen deaths and destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

Controversial Comments and Claims

Adding fuel to the controversy, Musk shared an hour-long video from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claimed that the wildfires were part of a “larger globalist plot.” Musk also criticized the Los Angeles Fire Department’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, stating, “DEI means people DIE.” This comment echoed similar claims he made in response to incidents involving other companies, including Boeing’s safety issues and CrowdStrike’s tech outage.

Governor Newsom Responds to Musk’s Claims

Governor Gavin Newsom of California weighed in on the situation, posting a clip from Musk’s livestream where he falsely claimed that there was a shortage of water to fight the Palisades fire. During the livestream, a firefighter corrected Musk, explaining that while there was enough water, the system could not meet the firefighters’ demands. Newsom posted the clip with the caption, “exposed by firefighters for his own lies,” calling out Musk for spreading misinformation. Earlier that day, Musk had called for Newsom’s resignation and used a derogatory term to refer to the governor.

