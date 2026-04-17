LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident elon musk latest Iran news latest viral video akhilesh yadav balcony cash Bal Krishna Corporate jihad Gulshan latest TCS News BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial shipping during the Lebanon ceasefire, with route restrictions in place.

Iran officially opens HORMUZ STRAIT (AI IMAGE)
Iran officially opens HORMUZ STRAIT (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 17, 2026 18:46:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

STRAIT OF HORMUZ UPDATE: Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial ships during the Lebanon ceasefire. In a post on X, Abbas Araqchi made it clear: all commercial vessels can pass through the strait for as long as the ceasefire lasts. There’s one catch: ships need to stick to the specific route laid out by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation. Iran’s move lines up with the current ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, giving commercial traffic the green light as long as the peace holds.

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

You Might Be Interested In

When was the Strait of Hormuz shut?

On February 28, 2026, Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz right after a U.S.-Israeli air offensive hit its missile and drone sites. This wasn’t just a small move; it restricted traffic through the world’s busiest oil chokepoint.

For more than a month, global energy markets felt the shock, with oil and LNG prices climbing as more than 20% of the world’s supplies got caught up in the chaos.

Iran made it clear: the strait was off-limits to the U.S. and its allies. Shippers steered clear, worried about getting caught in the crossfire. When April rolled around, and reports of a ceasefire started surfacing, you’d think things would calm down. But the strait didn’t just snap back to normal; tensions stayed high, with Iran still holding the upper hand over the waterway.

How did the Strait of Hormuz shutdown affect oil prices? 

Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG flows through the strait, so when fighting broke out, global fuel prices shot up. But once news of the ceasefire hit on April 7, 2026, oil prices dropped fast, about 15% almost right away.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest Iran newslatest world newslebannon israelstrait of hormuzUS Iran war

RELATED News

Pakistan Crisis: Murree Daytime Murder Fuels Protests, Highlights Policy Failures

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Airfares Rising Globally: From Air India To Delta Air Lines, How US-Israel Iran War Is Surging Jet Fuel & Flight Costs

WATCH: Viral Video Of Pakistani Surgeon Exposes Power Outage At Lahore’s Services Hospital, Raises Questions On Shehbaz Sharif’s Bankrupt Government

Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update

LATEST NEWS

Top Lighting Brands Return to the Exhibition Floor after a long time at the Smart Lighting Expo in Greater Noida

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 20-26: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Fined For Using Phone In Dugout; No Action Against Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Watch: Days After Vijay’s Rally Scare, Mamata Banerjee Left Startled Over Security Lapse As Ardent Supporter Tries To Touch Her Feet During Padyatra

Saman Brings the Soul of Lucknowi Craft to Mumbai

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

China Shock: Woman Throws Rs 1.5 Crore Cash From Balcony After Heated Fight With Husband Sparks Street Frenzy; Video Goes Viral

Ayaan Shaikh Viral MMS Link Explodes Online: One Click Could Land You In Jail, Hack Your Accounts & Put You At Risk- What You Must Know

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels
Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels
Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels
Strait Of Hormuz Opens Officially During Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire But Iran Imposes Strict Route Conditions For Vessels

QUICK LINKS