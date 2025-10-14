LIVE TV
Home > World > Strengthening Australia's Relations With Bangladesh And India

Australia’s Minister Anne Aly has begun an official visit to Bangladesh and India to boost regional cooperation, launch a new development plan, and extend humanitarian aid worth $370 million to Rohingya refugees. The visit highlights Canberra’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties across the Indian Ocean region.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 05:38:18 IST

Australia’s Minister for Small Business, International Development, and Multicultural Affairs, Anne Aly, has begun an official visit to Bangladesh and India to enhance engagement with the Indian Ocean region. The visit aims to reinforce Australia’s partnerships through development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and people-to-people ties.

In Bangladesh, Minister Aly will launch the Australia-Bangladesh Development Partnership Plan 2025–2030. This initiative highlights Australia’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s democratic transition and inclusive growth. The visit underscores Canberra’s focus on strengthening collaboration with South Asian nations on shared development goals.

Australia Extends Support to Rohingya Refugees

During her visit, Minister Aly will tour the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where Bangladesh shelters over 1.1 million displaced Rohingyas. Australia has announced an additional $370 million in humanitarian aid over the next three years to assist displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh, communities hosting them, and those affected in Myanmar.

This new contribution brings Australia’s total commitment since 2017 to over $1.26 billion, reaffirming the country’s role in addressing one of the region’s largest humanitarian crises. The minister’s visit seeks to emphasize Australia’s long-term partnership with Bangladesh in regional stability and humanitarian relief.

Strengthening India-Australia Relations

Following the Bangladesh leg, Minister Aly will travel to India to engage with political and multi-faith leaders. The discussions will focus on expanding cultural and economic ties between the two nations. Australia values its strong relationship with India, which is supported by nearly one million Australians of Indian origin who enrich the country’s multicultural identity.

Minister Aly will deliver a keynote address at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. She will highlight the contributions of Indian-Australian communities to Australia’s growth and their role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Commitment to a Peaceful Indian Ocean Region

Minister Aly’s visit demonstrates the Albanese Government’s continued commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region. By working closely with partners like Bangladesh and India, Australia aims to strengthen its regional presence and promote inclusive development.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:38 AM IST
