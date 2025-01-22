Supreme Leader Of Iran Declares Gaza Has Won The War

In a bold and symbolic statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader has declared that Gaza has emerged victorious in its ongoing struggle, claiming that the resistance against Israeli forces has triumphed.

The declaration, made during a public address, marks a significant moment in the Middle East conflict, where Iran has long been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights.

We’ve said that the #Resistance is alive and will stay alive. #Gaza has won. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 22, 2025

Gaza’s Resilience and the Struggle for Independence

In his remarks, the Supreme Leader emphasized the unwavering resilience of Gaza and its people, despite the devastating toll of the conflict. According to him, Gaza’s victory is not just military but represents a triumph of spirit, resistance, and the unwavering desire for independence. He also asserted that the broader Arab and Muslim world stands in solidarity with Gaza, further strengthening the resolve of its people.

“The #Resistance is alive and will stay alive,” the Supreme Leader proclaimed, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to backing Gaza in its fight. He highlighted that Gaza’s resistance against Israeli forces has inspired movements across the globe, demonstrating the strength and courage of those who refuse to surrender their right to freedom and dignity.

The Regional and Global Implications

This declaration comes at a time when Gaza has faced overwhelming military pressure. The war, which has seen widespread destruction and loss of life, has sparked global debates about the legitimacy of the conflict and the rights of Palestinians. While Gaza has withstood a powerful offensive, the situation remains dire, with many innocent lives lost in the violence.

Iran’s statement amplifies its position as a key supporter of Palestinian resistance groups and signals its continued involvement in regional politics. As the conflict continues, the future of Gaza remains uncertain, but Iran’s declaration strengthens the narrative that Gaza’s fight for survival is a symbol of resilience for the broader resistance movement.

This declaration by Iran’s Supreme Leader is a rallying cry for those who support the Palestinian cause and positions Gaza as a symbol of defiance and strength.

