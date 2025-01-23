Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Syria Freezes Bank Accounts Linked to Former Assad Regime

In a bold move to tighten control over financial activities linked to the ousted regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s central bank has ordered commercial banks to freeze accounts tied to individuals and companies associated with the previous government.

Advertisement
Syria Freezes Bank Accounts Linked to Former Assad Regime

In a bold move to tighten control over financial activities linked to the ousted regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s central bank has ordered commercial banks to freeze accounts tied to individuals and companies associated with the previous government. This directive reflects efforts by the new administration to trace and restrict financial flows connected to the Assad regime.

Syria Orders to Freeze Accounts Issued

On Thursday, Syria’s central bank issued a circular instructing commercial banks to “freeze all bank accounts of companies and individuals linked to the defunct regime.” Banks have been asked to provide details of all frozen accounts to the central bank within three working days.

The directive specifically targets the Katerji Group, a prominent entity involved in the Syrian oil trade, run by brothers Baraa and Hussam Katerji.

Targeting the Katerji Group

The Katerji Group gained prominence during the Syrian civil war, with its owners maintaining close ties to the Assad family. The group and its leaders have faced international scrutiny for their activities.

Baraa Katerji was killed in July in a suspected Israeli airstrike near the Lebanese border. While Israel did not comment on the strike, it drew significant attention to the group. Hussam Katerji, meanwhile, has been under U.S. sanctions for “facilitating petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian Regime,” according to the U.S. Treasury.

Efforts to reach Hussam Katerji for comment were unsuccessful.

Syria Faces Challenges in Implementation

While the directive aims to restrict financial access for regime-linked individuals and companies, implementing it may be difficult. Many businessmen associated with the Assad regime are known to have opened accounts under other names or used front companies to conceal their financial activities.

A banker, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, noted that these tactics would complicate the enforcement of the central bank’s orders.

Stronger Measures by Syria’s Interim Government

Since ousting Assad on December 8, Islamist rebels have formed an interim government that has been working to dismantle the financial networks of the former regime.

The new Syrian administration had already implemented a general freeze on bank accounts after taking power. However, individuals were able to challenge these freezes, allowing some funds to be withdrawn or transferred.

The latest measures are more focused and designed to close loopholes. “The new measures are intended to be more stringent and targeted and help authorities gather information on regime-linked finances,” said a Syrian official familiar with the situation.

This initiative is part of broader efforts by the interim government to establish transparency and accountability in Syria’s financial system. By freezing accounts and tracing financial flows, the administration aims to cut off resources that could potentially be used to destabilize the region or fund remnants of the Assad regime.

ALSO READ: Trump Cancels The Biden-Era App Designed To Aid Illegal Migrants In Achieving Legal Status

Filed under

syria

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Vows To Shield The Nation During Serious Threats

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Vows To Shield The Nation During Serious Threats

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Los Angeles Wildfire Intensifies As High Winds Challenge Firefighters

Los Angeles Wildfire Intensifies As High Winds Challenge Firefighters

Entertainment

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox