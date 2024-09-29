Taiwan Denounces China’s Claims On UN Resolution, Urges Global Solidarity

Taiwan's government has condemned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent address at the United Nations General Assembly, accusing Beijing of 'distorting' the 1971 UN Resolution 2758 to falsely claim Taiwan as part of China

Taiwan’s Rejection of Claims

The address by Yi, delivered on Saturday, supported China’s longstanding position that Taiwan will “eventually return to the embrace of the motherland,” an assertion that Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly rejected.

Misinterpretation of Resolution 2758

In his speech, Yi claimed that the resolution, passed by an “overwhelming majority,” resolved “once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan.” He insisted that there is “no gray zone” in the matter, stating, “There is no such thing as two Chinas or one China-one Taiwan.”

Clarification from Taiwan’s MOFA

Contending the same statement, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) clarified on Sunday that Resolution 2758 “only addressed China’s representation in the UN and did not, in any way, determine Taiwan’s status.” The resolution, passed during the 26th UN General Assembly, led to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) taking over the UN seat previously held by the Republic of China (ROC), which governs Taiwan. Crucially, the resolution did not mention Taiwan or the ROC by name, leaving Taiwan’s political status unresolved, according to CNA.

Taiwan’s Sovereignty Asserted

“Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation,” MOFA stated, adding that “neither Taiwan nor the PRC is subordinate to the other.” The ministry accused Beijing of misleading the international community to further its territorial ambitions, including a potential armed invasion of Taiwan.

Call for Global Support

According to the report, MOFA urged global powers to stand against China’s ongoing attempts to distort historical facts and warned of Beijing’s growing influence within international bodies like the UN, which Taiwan has been excluded from since 1971.

Support from Belize

Backing Taiwan, Belize’s Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca also spoke at the General Assembly, calling for Taiwan’s immediate inclusion in the UN system. “Taiwan is a nation that espouses democracy, development, and innovation,” Fonseca said, highlighting Taiwan’s vital role in addressing global challenges.

Ongoing International Advocacy

Taiwan continues to rally international support against China’s aggressive posturing, calling for timely rebuttals to Beijing’s legal and political manoeuvres aimed at isolating Taiwan from the global stage.

