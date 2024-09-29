Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Taiwan Denounces China’s Claims On UN Resolution, Urges Global Solidarity

Taiwan's government has condemned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent address at the United Nations General Assembly, accusing Beijing of 'distorting' the 1971 UN Resolution 2758 to falsely claim Taiwan as part of China

Taiwan Denounces China’s Claims On UN Resolution, Urges Global Solidarity

Taiwan’s government has condemned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent address at the United Nations General Assembly, accusing Beijing of ‘distorting’ the 1971 UN Resolution 2758 to falsely claim Taiwan as part of China, a news agency of Taiwan reported.

Taiwan’s Rejection of Claims

The address by Yi, delivered on Saturday, supported China’s longstanding position that Taiwan will “eventually return to the embrace of the motherland,” an assertion that Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly rejected.

READ MORE: One Of A Kind': Woman With Two Uteruses Gives Birth To Twins

Misinterpretation of Resolution 2758

In his speech, Yi claimed that the resolution, passed by an “overwhelming majority,” resolved “once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan.” He insisted that there is “no gray zone” in the matter, stating, “There is no such thing as two Chinas or one China-one Taiwan.”

Clarification from Taiwan’s MOFA

Contending the same statement, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) clarified on Sunday that Resolution 2758 “only addressed China’s representation in the UN and did not, in any way, determine Taiwan’s status.” The resolution, passed during the 26th UN General Assembly, led to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) taking over the UN seat previously held by the Republic of China (ROC), which governs Taiwan. Crucially, the resolution did not mention Taiwan or the ROC by name, leaving Taiwan’s political status unresolved, according to CNA.

Taiwan’s Sovereignty Asserted

“Taiwan is a sovereign and independent nation,” MOFA stated, adding that “neither Taiwan nor the PRC is subordinate to the other.” The ministry accused Beijing of misleading the international community to further its territorial ambitions, including a potential armed invasion of Taiwan.

Call for Global Support

According to the report, MOFA urged global powers to stand against China’s ongoing attempts to distort historical facts and warned of Beijing’s growing influence within international bodies like the UN, which Taiwan has been excluded from since 1971.

Support from Belize

Backing Taiwan, Belize’s Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca also spoke at the General Assembly, calling for Taiwan’s immediate inclusion in the UN system. “Taiwan is a nation that espouses democracy, development, and innovation,” Fonseca said, highlighting Taiwan’s vital role in addressing global challenges.

Ongoing International Advocacy

Taiwan continues to rally international support against China’s aggressive posturing, calling for timely rebuttals to Beijing’s legal and political manoeuvres aimed at isolating Taiwan from the global stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Pakistan To Cut 150000 Jobs, Remove Six Ministers: IMF Approves Norms To Restructure Government

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

