Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Taiwan Spots Six Chinese Military Aircraft & Six Vessels Around Its Territory

Reporting another instance of incursion, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported heightened military activity from China, noting the presence of six Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels in the waters surrounding Taiwan from 6 AM (local time) on Saturday to 6 AM (local time) on Sunday.

Taking to X, Taiwan’s MND said ”6 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s central ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

In response to this activity, Taiwan deployed its own aircraft and naval vessels, as well as coastal missile systems, to keep a close watch on PLA movements.

Also Read: Taiwan Detects 7 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels

This follows earlier reports from Saturday, where the MND observed seven Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating in the same region from 6 AM (local time) on Friday to 6 AM (local time) on Saturday, with five of those aircraft also crossing the median line into Taiwan’s northern and central ADIZ.

Meanwhile, this recent uptick in Chinese military operations contributes to an ongoing pattern of provocations by Beijing, which has intensified military maneuvers near Taiwan, including regular incursions into its ADIZ and military exercises in the area.

Must Read: Taiwan’s Food Safety Authorities Probe Imported Wax Candies From China

Since September 2020, China has escalated the use of gray zone tactics, increasing the number of military assets operating close to Taiwan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Chinese Incursion NewsX pla Taiwan

