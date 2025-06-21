Taiwanese Legislator Faces Investigation for Allegedly Leaking State Secrets to China Via WeChat

Taiwanese prosecutors said on Saturday that KMT Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien is being investigated on charges of receiving political contributions from Beijing and leaking state secrets to China, Taipei Times reported. The allegations were officially levelled by Carol Lin, a representative of recall movements against Cheng and suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao, the report said.

Whistleblower Allegations Prompt Investigation into Cheng Cheng-chien

According to the report, Lin is pursuing the complaint following explosive revelations made by a whistleblower—believed to be a one-time aide of Cheng—who claimed that Cheng was funded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during his campaign.

Chinese Messaging App WeChat Was Allegedly Used to Communicate With Beijing

The complaint stated that Cheng ordered an assistant to make use of a phone to contact China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging app. Lin claimed that the assistant was allegedly ordered to share secret Taiwanese government documents with the TAO.

The Taipei Prosecutors’ Office reportedly said that the allegations may result in charges under the Political Donations Act, National Security Act and Anti-Corruption Act.

Kickbacks and Misuse of Public Funds Among Other Allegations

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Cheng accepted kickbacks from contractors by having them pay his assistant’s wages, the report said, adding that Lin also accused Cheng of padding staff salaries and not providing legally mandated labour and health insurance.

Cheng is also charged with abusing government vehicles and asking police escorts to go to campaign and anti-recall gatherings, the report further said.

A High Prosecutors’ Office spokesperson confirmed that the case will be processed by a special investigative team, which specialises in serious cases of national security and social stability.

Cheng Rebuffs Claims as “False Accusations” and “Smear Tactics”

Cheng has denied all allegations, including receiving Chinese money or leaking confidential information. “The office may have asked for some calligraphy for blessings, and I sent them,” he said, according to the Taipei Times.

Responding to a question on whether his campaign posters were made in China, Cheng admitted they were made in China but asserted they were made by Taiwanese companies, the report further said.

Describing the accusations as “continuing false allegations,” Cheng indicated that he would pursue legal action and accused the recall group of using smear tactics.

