Sunday, December 29, 2024
we-woman

Taliban Enforces Ban on Residential Windows Overlooking Areas Used by Women

The Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan has issued a directive banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that provide views of spaces commonly used by women.

Taliban Enforces Ban on Residential Windows Overlooking Areas Used by Women

In a controversial move reflecting their strict interpretation of social and religious norms, the Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan has issued a directive banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that provide views of spaces commonly used by women.

Taliban’s New Restrictions on Building Windows

The Taliban government’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced the ban in a statement, emphasizing that windows allowing a view of courtyards, kitchens, or wells—areas often frequented by women—must not be included in new construction projects.

“Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards, or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts,” Mujahid stated in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to reports by AFP, the directive requires municipal authorities and relevant departments to oversee construction projects and ensure that views into neighbors’ homes are entirely blocked.

Measures for Existing Houses

For existing homes with windows overlooking such spaces, the Taliban has mandated that homeowners must obscure these views. This can be done by constructing walls or using other methods to comply with the new rules. The aim, according to the Taliban, is to prevent “nuisances caused to neighbors.”

Women’s Rights Under Taliban Rule

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, following the fall of the US-supported government, their policies have severely curtailed the rights and freedoms of women in Afghanistan.

Key Restrictions Imposed on Women:

  • Education: Girls and women are barred from post-primary education.
  • Employment: Women have been systematically excluded from the workforce in most sectors.
  • Public Spaces: Access to parks, gyms, and other recreational spaces has been restricted.
  • Cultural Expression: Women are prohibited from singing or reciting poetry in public and are encouraged to “veil” both their voices and bodies outside their homes.

The United Nations has described the Taliban’s policies toward women as a form of “gender apartheid”, citing the deliberate exclusion of women from public life and spaces.

Taliban’s Rising Tensions with Pakistan

In addition to domestic policies, the Taliban has been embroiled in border conflicts with Pakistan, further complicating regional security.

Recent Clashes:

  • On Saturday, Afghan Taliban forces reportedly fired on Pakistani positions, resulting in the death of one Pakistani paramilitary soldier and injuries to 11 others.
  • The clashes followed Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, targeting Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, a banned group responsible for attacks on Pakistan.

Global Concerns

The Taliban’s actions, both domestically and regionally, have drawn widespread criticism from the international community. The restrictions on women, including the latest directive on residential windows, are seen as a continuation of their oppressive rule, which undermines fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict with Pakistan has heightened tensions in an already volatile region, raising concerns over stability and security in South Asia.

Filed under

Afghanistan Residential Windows Taliban

