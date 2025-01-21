Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Taliban Refuses Trump’s Request To Return $7 Billion Worth Of U.S. Weapons

The Taliban has firmly rejected the demand from former U.S. President Donald Trump to return the military equipment left behind by the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Taliban Refuses Trump’s Request To Return $7 Billion Worth Of U.S. Weapons

The Taliban has firmly rejected the demand from former U.S. President Donald Trump to return the military equipment left behind by the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban insists that the arms, ammunition, advanced weapons, and other military equipment are essential to combat the ISIS-K (Islamic State Khorasan) group, which remains a significant threat in the region.

Taliban’s Stance on Military Equipment

A Taliban spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that the group requires the military supplies to enhance their defense capabilities against ISIS-K. This response came in light of remarks made by Trump during a rally, where he threatened to cut off U.S. financial aid to Afghanistan unless the Taliban returned the military gear, including aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, vehicles, and communications equipment.

Despite Trump’s ultimatum, the Taliban remained firm in their refusal to return the military equipment, asserting that it is critical to their national security and efforts to counter the threat of ISIS-K.

The U.S. military’s exit from Afghanistan, after nearly two decades of deployment, saw the departure of U.S. troops and the abandonment of military assets valued at approximately $7 billion. The Taliban swiftly took control of the country after the U.S. withdrawal, gaining access to these weapons, which have bolstered their military strength.

Trump’s remarks, which were aimed at pressuring the Taliban to return the military equipment, included a threat to cut billions of dollars in financial assistance to Afghanistan. “If we’re going to pay billions of dollars a year, tell them we’re not going to give them the money unless they give back our military equipment,” Trump stated during his rally.

However, the Taliban did not respond directly to Trump’s comments, instead emphasizing their need for the equipment in their ongoing fight against ISIS-K.

Taliban’s Diplomatic Efforts for International Recognition

Despite rejecting the demand for the return of military equipment, the Taliban is seeking to establish peaceful relations with the U.S. and gain access to approximately $9 billion in frozen foreign exchange reserves. The regime hopes that such relations will lead to international recognition for their government, which would provide much-needed financial support for the economically drained country.

Since taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has lost international aid and faced significant challenges in stabilizing the nation’s economy. Access to the frozen reserves would offer some relief to the country’s faltering finances.

Global Reactions to the Taliban

While a few countries, including China, Pakistan, and Russia, have engaged diplomatically with the Taliban and welcomed their ambassadors, the regime has not been officially recognized by most of the international community. The Taliban’s government has been widely condemned for human rights violations and restrictions on freedoms, particularly for women and minorities.

Last year, China became the first country to offer diplomatic credentials to the Taliban, signaling a potential shift in geopolitical alliances.

The Taliban’s refusal to return U.S. military equipment and their request for arms to fight ISIS-K underscores the ongoing tensions between the regime and the international community. The outcome of these discussions could have far-reaching implications for Afghanistan’s future and its relations with the U.S. and other global powers.

