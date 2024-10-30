Taliban’s Latest Move: A New Law On Women’s Rights—What You Need To Know

The Taliban has recently enacted a controversial new law in Afghanistan, mandating strict adherence to their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban has recently enacted a controversial new law in Afghanistan, mandating strict adherence to their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. Announced on August 21 by the Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice, this law requires women to fully cover their bodies and faces and restricts their ability to speak or sing in public settings.

The law’s provisions classify women’s voices as ‘awrah,’ or intimate parts, which may only be heard in necessary situations. This interpretation underscores the regime’s continued efforts to enforce conservative gender norms and limit women’s presence in public life.

Key Provisions of the Law

The guidelines regarding hijab emphasize that women must cover themselves entirely to avoid any temptation. The law further states that appointed ombudsmen will oversee compliance among various sectors, including public transport. Specifically, drivers are prohibited from playing music, using drugs, or transporting women who do not adhere to hijab regulations. Additionally, mixed-gender interactions are strictly forbidden, particularly for women sitting or mingling with men who are not mahrams (close male relatives).

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada’s ratification of the law includes a stern warning: “It is haram for unrelated men to look at the bodies or faces of unrelated women, and it is haram for unrelated women to look at unrelated men.” The enforcement of this law will be carried out by the Taliban’s Muhtaseebs, or morality police, who have the authority to detain violators for up to three days.

Taliban’s Justification and Broader Context

In their defense, the Taliban claims that these regulations are intended to protect women. However, the regime’s recent actions suggest a broadening scope of enforcement, with the morality police increasingly targeting men as well. Reports indicate that they have been visiting mosques to inspect men for compliance with beard regulations.

Historically, Afghanistan has seen significant advancements in women’s rights. The country granted women the right to vote in 1919, even before the United States, and established its first schools for girls in 1921, as highlighted by The Washington Post.

The Taliban’s new law on the “Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice” raises serious concerns about the future of women’s rights in Afghanistan. With strict enforcement and potential punishments looming, the implications for Afghan society and individual freedoms remain profound.

