Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Kids From Dubai Take Over JioHotstar.com Domain: A Philanthropic Mission Unfolds

The saga surrounding the JioHotstar.com domain has taken a surprising twist, with two young siblings from Dubai now claiming ownership.

Kids From Dubai Take Over JioHotstar.com Domain: A Philanthropic Mission Unfolds

The saga surrounding the JioHotstar.com domain has taken a surprising twist, with two young siblings from Dubai now claiming ownership. Jainam Jain, 13, and Jivika Jain, 10, purchased the domain after a Delhi-based app developer sought to sell it to Reliance Industries for over ₹1 crore. The developer initially registered the domain in 2023 amid speculation about a merger between JioCinema and Hotstar.

Developer’s Aspirations and Challenges

The Delhi-based developer, who referred to himself as “a dreamer,” bought the domain hoping to capitalize on its potential value. He aimed to finance an executive MBA at Cambridge University through the sale. However, after Reliance reportedly ignored his proposal, he faced mounting legal pressures and decided to step back, putting the domain up for sale.

The Siblings’ Philanthropic Mission

After acquiring the domain, Jainam and Jivika introduced themselves on the website, expressing their desire to make a difference. They shared, “Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity.” The siblings recounted their “Seva journey” in India, where they spent 50 days connecting with children from diverse backgrounds, sharing study techniques, and encouraging them to dream big. They used funds collected from small donations during their travels to purchase the domain to support the Delhi developer.

A Platform for Inspiration

The Jains intend to use JioHotstar.com as a platform to share their experiences and promote positivity. They stated, “Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission.” They have shared photos, videos, and updates from their travels, including fun challenges they completed, hoping to inspire others to embrace new experiences.

Similar Experiences in the Tech Community

The developer’s experience mirrors that of another techie who registered Jio-related domains but ultimately surrendered them due to legal action from Reliance. Although the Delhi developer did not manage to sell the domain to Reliance, the sale to Jainam and Jivika provided him with some financial relief.

Reliance’s Response Remains Unclear

As of now, Reliance Industries has not issued any public statement regarding the transfer of JioHotstar.com to the Dubai-based siblings. It remains uncertain whether the corporation will seek to acquire the domain, given its potential relevance to the newly merged JioCinema-Hotstar platform.

