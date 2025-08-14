LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

A Tennessee traffic accident unravelled a massive cartel operation, leading to indictments of top United Cartels leaders, a $10M reward, and the US–Mexico joint efforts. Federal officials emphasised the local impact of global crime, from Tennessee shootouts to millions of dollars seized in trafficking busts.

A Tennessee crash triggered a year-long probe into the United Cartels, leading to US indictments and $10M reward for its leader. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
A Tennessee crash triggered a year-long probe into the United Cartels, leading to US indictments and $10M reward for its leader. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 14, 2025 20:59:34 IST

A traffic accident in a Tennessee town in 2019 has snowballed into one of America’s biggest drug trafficking cases. The crash involved two dealers who fled, tossing a case of methamphetamine behind the wrecked vehicle, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday. This opened the door for law enforcement to wiretap and surveil Atlanta-area operations led by Eladio Mendoza. Court documents revealed that the investigation traced shipments back to cartel leader ‘El Abuelo’, head of the powerful United Cartels.

Shootout Fuels Escalation

Police surveillance in early 2020 identified one courier leaving an Atlanta hotel carrying a bag of meth and heroin. When agents moved in, the suspect fled across the state line and fired an AK-style rifle, wounding a Tennessee trooper before being shot himself, the report said, adding that inside the bag was evidence tying the drugs to Mendoza’s ring.

Continuing the probe, agents uncovered connections between Mendoza and El Abuelo’s close associate. A tractor trailer that had crossed from Mexico days prior was discovered on Mendoza’s property. Upon inspection, authorities seized 850 kilograms of meth, stashed underneath the trailer floor and inside a bus on site. According to the report, Mendoza fled to Mexico soon afterward, where cartel rivals allegedly killed him over seized assets.

Cartel Leaders Indicted, Rewards Offered

American prosecutors unsealed indictments on Thursday against five members of the United Cartels, reportedly including:

  • Juan Jose Farias Alvarez (‘El Abuelo’) – Grandfather and top leader, with up to $10 million reward.
  • Alfonso Fernández Magallon (‘Poncho’) and Nicolas Sierra Santana (‘El Gordo’) – Leaders of nested cartel factions.
  • Edgar Orozco Cabadas (‘El Kamoni’) – Mendoza’s courier-collaborator.
  • Luis Enrique Barragan Chavaz (‘Wicho’) – Magallon’s second-in-command.

All five are currently believed to be in Mexico.

“These cases in particular serve as a powerful reminder of the insidious impacts that global cartels can have on our local American communities,” AP quoted Matthew Galeotti, Acting Assistant Attorney General, as saying. “The chain started with a violent cartel in Mexico and it ended with law enforcement being shot at in a small town,” Galeotti reportedly said.

The US government also slapped economic sanctions on the five individuals and the United Cartels. The Treasury Department targetted both this group and another cartel – Los Viagras.

Stepped-Up US–Mexico Cooperation

Recent months saw Mexico extradite 29 cartel operators, including Rafael Caro Quintero, and 26 more high-ranking suspects, the report said.

“We are working with the Mexican authorities to pursue these individuals,” Galeotti told AP, adding, “We expect that they’ll be helpful with us in securing the presence of these individuals in United States courtrooms.”

ALSO READ: What Is Deportation Depot? Florida Plans Second Immigration Detention Center at Existing Prison

Tags: latest US news

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know
Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know
Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know
Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?