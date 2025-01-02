Tensions Rise In South Korea As Authorities Attemp To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean investigators entered the presidential residence early Friday to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, as throngs of his supporters rallied outside to block the move. The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) is pursuing Yoon over his controversial martial law declaration earlier this month, which led to his impeachment.

CIO prosecutors, led by Senior Prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan, were allowed through heavy security barricades to execute the arrest warrant, marking an unprecedented moment in South Korea’s history. If detained, Yoon would be the first sitting president to face arrest.

Outside the compound in central Seoul, the atmosphere was tense. Around 2,700 police officers and 135 buses were deployed to manage the volatile situation, as Yoon’s loyal supporters clashed with anti-Yoon demonstrators.

Yoon has remained within the presidential residence since the arrest warrant was issued earlier this week. He has vowed to fight the charges, branding the warrant an “unlawful act.” His legal team has petitioned both a constitutional court and a Seoul court to nullify the warrant.

The embattled leader’s declaration of martial law on December 3 was widely condemned and triggered his suspension from office. The failed bid has left him vulnerable to severe penalties, including imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Supporters, including evangelical preachers and far-right activists, held prayer vigils outside the residence overnight. Chanting slogans like “Illegal warrant is invalid,” they waved red glow sticks as they rallied to protect Yoon.

The situation remains fluid as authorities await compliance from the Presidential Security Service, which still protects Yoon. Members of the security team have previously thwarted police raids, adding another layer of complexity to the high-stakes standoff.

