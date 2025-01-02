Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Elite Soldier Matthew Livelsberger Shot Himself In the Head Before Cybertruck Exploded In Las Vegas, Cops Say

Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger, 37, caused an explosion outside Las Vegas' Trump Hotel on New Year’s Day, killing himself and injuring seven others.



Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has been identified as the individual behind a deadly explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day. The incident resulted in Livelsberger’s death and left seven others with minor injuries, authorities confirmed.

The explosion occurred just after 8:40 a.m. on January 1 when Livelsberger detonated multiple explosive devices inside a rented Tesla Cybertruck. Video footage from the scene captured the moment the blast erupted, with flames and debris shooting skyward. Investigators later discovered camp fuel canisters and firework mortars inside the vehicle.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that Livelsberger shot himself in the head moments before the explosion. Sheriff Kevin McMahill described the event as a suicide bombing, emphasizing that the Cybertruck’s reinforced design likely limited the casualties and damage.

Who Was Matthew Livelsberger?

Livelsberger, a Colorado Springs resident, was a decorated Army veteran with 18 years in Special Forces. Known for his patriotism, he served in Afghanistan and was recognized for humanitarian efforts and exceptional service. Despite his illustrious military career, family members expressed shock over the incident, describing him as a “patriotic soldier” who deeply loved his country.

Authorities are investigating potential links to another New Year’s Day tragedy in New Orleans, where a military veteran drove into a crowd, killing 15 people. Both Livelsberger and the New Orleans attacker reportedly served at Fort Bragg and rented their vehicles through the same platform, though no formal connection has been established.

The FBI continues to investigate the incident’s motive, including any links to terrorism. Tesla CEO Elon Musk lauded the Cybertruck’s durability, noting it helped direct the blast upward, reducing its impact.

