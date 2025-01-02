Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Wayne Osmond, Beloved Member Of The Osmond Family, Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Wayne Osmond, the smooth baritone of The Osmonds, dies at 73 following a stroke, remembered for his humility, faith, and musical legacy.

Wayne Osmond, Beloved Member Of The Osmond Family, Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Osmond died in a Salt Lake City hospital, and his passing has left a void in the musical world. Merrill shared heartfelt tributes, describing Wayne as a man of “absolute humility” who showed “unconditional love” to everyone he met. He expressed deep sorrow, saying, “I am so grateful to have grown up with one of Heavenly Father’s greatest sons.”

The Osmond family issued a statement, reflecting on Wayne’s legacy of faith, love, and laughter. “He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert,” they wrote.

Wayne Osmond, born on August 28, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, was the fourth of nine siblings. He began his music career as a boy in a barbershop quartet with his brothers, eventually leading to the formation of The Osmonds. The group skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s with hits like One Bad Apple, and they became a household name.

Throughout his life, Wayne faced significant health challenges, including surgery for a brain tumor in 1997, a stroke in 2012, and cancer treatment. Despite these obstacles, he remained an integral part of the Osmond legacy, influencing countless fans with his talent and character.

He is survived by his wife, Kathlyn, their five children, and all of his siblings, including Donny and Marie Osmond.

Filed under

music Wayne Osmond world

