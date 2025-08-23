Texas Redistricting: How This Late-Night Vote Hands Republicans 5 More House Seats

The Texas Legislature has passed a new congressional map that could secure Republicans as many as five additional US House seats. The State Senate approved the measure just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 23, following more than eight hours of debate. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill into law.

Republican lawmakers argued that redrawing districts was necessary to protect their party’s narrow majority in Congress.

“I’m convinced that if Texas does not take this action, that there is an extreme risk that that Republican majority will be lost,” said state Sen. Phil King, the bill’s sponsor. King also emphasized during debate that he did not review racial data in crafting the map.

Additional Congressional Seats in Texas

Republicans acknowledge that securing additional congressional seats in Texas could play a critical role in maintaining their slim hold on the U.S. House ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Similar redistricting efforts are being considered in other GOP-controlled states, according to Reuters.

Democrats strongly opposed the measure, arguing that the new map weakens the voting power of Black and Hispanic Texans in violation of federal law. They announced plans to file a lawsuit once Gov. Abbott signs the bill.

Democratic Party Protest Over Texas Redistricting

The legislation had already faced delays after more than 50 Democratic members of the state House staged a two-week walkout that temporarily denied Republicans the quorum needed to advance the measure. The Democratic lawmakers have since returned, allowing the bill to move forward.

The final vote was marked by protest in the Senate chamber. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ordered the removal of demonstrators from the gallery after they shouted “shame” and “fascist” during proceedings. Following the disruptions, the chamber adjourned until Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to The New York Times.

What Comes Next

Sen. Phil King, responding to criticism, insisted that race was not a factor in the redistricting process.

“From my perspective, why would I use racial data?” King asked during debate. “Voting history is just much more accurate and is well established as a legal way to draw maps.”

With Abbott’s signature expected, Democrats are preparing for a court battle over the map’s legality, setting up another chapter in the long-running disputes over redistricting and representation in Texas.

