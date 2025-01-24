Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thailand Legalize Same Sex Marriage, South Korean Gay Couple Makes History By Legally Registering Their Marriage

Thailand has made history by becoming the third Asian nation, after Taiwan and Nepal, to legalise same-sex marriage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Thailand Legalize Same Sex Marriage, South Korean Gay Couple Makes History By Legally Registering Their Marriage

Thailand has made history by becoming the third Asian nation, after Taiwan and Nepal, to legalise same-sex marriage. This landmark decision is a monumental step for LGBTQ+ rights in the region, sparking celebrations among couples and activists alike. LGBTQ+ couples from Thailand and neighboring countries gathered to participate in the historic marriage registration ceremony, a moment filled with joy and significance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the attendees were South Korean YouTubers, the Mango Couple, who traveled to Thailand to celebrate their 10th anniversary by legally registering their marriage. The couple, known for advocating LGBTQ+ rights in South Korea, shared their emotional journey and the challenges they faced in their home country, where same-sex marriage remains unrecognized.

Mango Couple’s Story: Love and Determination

Speaking to PPTV36 TV, the Mango Couple, Backpack and Kim, expressed their excitement and hope. “We’re the Mango Couple from Korea. Last year, we tried to register our marriage in Korea for our 10th anniversary, but the Korean government rejected it. Coming here, we’ve felt so much love and acceptance. We’re inspired to bring this love and energy back to Korea to push for change,” they said.

Their experience in South Korea highlighted the legal barriers faced by LGBTQ+ couples. In a YouTube video, they detailed their attempt to register their marriage, only to receive a formal notice of non-acceptance. An official explained that under current South Korean law, same-sex marriages are not legally recognized. The couple was advised to advocate for legislative changes to enable marriage equality.

When asked what could be done to process their application, the official replied, “You need to change the law. We’re bound by the law and can only act within its framework.” With heavy hearts, the couple acknowledged the harsh reality: without a legal shift, their union would remain unrecognized in their home country.

Advocating for Change

Despite the setback, the Mango Couple remains determined to inspire progress in South Korea. “If we were a ‘normal’ couple, we would have married long ago,” they shared. “In our hearts, we’ve felt married for years. It took us 10 years to reach this moment, and we want all couples in love to marry freely, without barriers.”

Their visit to Thailand has reinforced their commitment to advocate for marriage equality. They vowed to channel the love and acceptance they experienced in Thailand into their efforts back home, hoping to spark change for the LGBTQ+ community in South Korea.

A Historic Milestone for Thailand

Thailand’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage is a monumental milestone in the fight for equality and inclusion. It has not only given LGBTQ+ couples the right to marry but has also inspired hope across the region. The move underscores the importance of legal recognition in affirming love and equality, serving as a beacon of progress for countries yet to embrace these rights.

Also Read: iPhone With TikTok Costs Rs 43 Crore, Why Are Users Unable To Download TikTok In US?

Filed under

Gay Couple Thailand Legalize Same Sex Marriage

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with 100 Men in 24 Hours

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with...

Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

“Use Of Loudspeakers Not An Essential Part Of Any Religion”: Bombay HC

“Use Of Loudspeakers Not An Essential Part Of Any Religion”: Bombay HC

Entertainment

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with 100 Men in 24 Hours

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with

Kanye West Networth: Ye Reveals His Staggering Sum On Instagram

Kanye West Networth: Ye Reveals His Staggering Sum On Instagram

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox