Thailand Legalize Same Sex Marriage, South Korean Gay Couple Makes History By Legally Registering Their Marriage

Thailand has made history by becoming the third Asian nation, after Taiwan and Nepal, to legalise same-sex marriage. This landmark decision is a monumental step for LGBTQ+ rights in the region, sparking celebrations among couples and activists alike. LGBTQ+ couples from Thailand and neighboring countries gathered to participate in the historic marriage registration ceremony, a moment filled with joy and significance.

Among the attendees were South Korean YouTubers, the Mango Couple, who traveled to Thailand to celebrate their 10th anniversary by legally registering their marriage. The couple, known for advocating LGBTQ+ rights in South Korea, shared their emotional journey and the challenges they faced in their home country, where same-sex marriage remains unrecognized.

A gay couple from South Korea 🇰🇷 decided to formalise their union in Thailand on the first day of marriage equality taking effect. The vibe in Thailand right now is incredible. pic.twitter.com/XDBWjUwQgu
— yammi (@sighyam) January 23, 2025

Mango Couple’s Story: Love and Determination

Speaking to PPTV36 TV, the Mango Couple, Backpack and Kim, expressed their excitement and hope. “We’re the Mango Couple from Korea. Last year, we tried to register our marriage in Korea for our 10th anniversary, but the Korean government rejected it. Coming here, we’ve felt so much love and acceptance. We’re inspired to bring this love and energy back to Korea to push for change,” they said.

Their experience in South Korea highlighted the legal barriers faced by LGBTQ+ couples. In a YouTube video, they detailed their attempt to register their marriage, only to receive a formal notice of non-acceptance. An official explained that under current South Korean law, same-sex marriages are not legally recognized. The couple was advised to advocate for legislative changes to enable marriage equality.

When asked what could be done to process their application, the official replied, “You need to change the law. We’re bound by the law and can only act within its framework.” With heavy hearts, the couple acknowledged the harsh reality: without a legal shift, their union would remain unrecognized in their home country.

Advocating for Change

Despite the setback, the Mango Couple remains determined to inspire progress in South Korea. “If we were a ‘normal’ couple, we would have married long ago,” they shared. “In our hearts, we’ve felt married for years. It took us 10 years to reach this moment, and we want all couples in love to marry freely, without barriers.”

Their visit to Thailand has reinforced their commitment to advocate for marriage equality. They vowed to channel the love and acceptance they experienced in Thailand into their efforts back home, hoping to spark change for the LGBTQ+ community in South Korea.

A Historic Milestone for Thailand

Thailand’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage is a monumental milestone in the fight for equality and inclusion. It has not only given LGBTQ+ couples the right to marry but has also inspired hope across the region. The move underscores the importance of legal recognition in affirming love and equality, serving as a beacon of progress for countries yet to embrace these rights.

