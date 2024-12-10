Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Thailand’s King Rama X: The Wealthiest Monarch And His ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Net Worth

Thailand King Rama X has a stunning net worth of more than $40 billion, or around ₹3.2 lakh crore.

Thailand’s King Rama X: The Wealthiest Monarch And His ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Net Worth

With a stunning net worth of more than $40 billion, or around ₹3.2 lakh crore, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also referred to as King Rama X, claims the title of the world’s richest monarch.

How Is he So Richie Rich?

The extensive holdings of land and real estate, substantial stakes in significant Thai firms, and a luxurious list of possessions, is what makes his net worth so humongous.

A large part of the assets of King Vajiralongkorn comes in the form of land. The monarch owns an incredible 16,210 acres of land across Thailand. He owns a phenomenal 17,000 properties within Bangkok alone.

His land is administered by the Crown Property Bureau, which he has complete authority over, thus making him one of the largest landowners globally.

The real estate portfolio boasts some of the capital city’s most sought-after properties, generating substantial revenues while testifying to the influence of the royal family over the economy of the country.

His Major Business Interests

His financial empire also has significant stakes in two of Thailand’s most prominent companies. He has a 23% share in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s second-largest financial institution, and a 33.3% stake in Siam Cement Group, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate. These are profitable companies that make him even more powerful in Thailand’s economy.

His Luxury Lifestyle

King Vajiralongkorn was well known for his grand living style and luxury preference. His famous jewelry includes the Golden Jubilee diamond, weighing a whooping 545.67 carats and stated as the largest and most valuable diamond found worldwide, estimated to be around ₹98 crores. It is just a jewel in his vast collection of gold, silver, pearls, etc.

The King’s fleet of automobiles and aircraft is also very impressive. He has 38 planes, which include Boeing and Airbus, among others, and Sukhoi Superjets, besides 21 helicopters. Maintaining his private air fleet costs an annual ₹524 crore.

On land, his fleet of cars numbers more than 300 vehicles and encompasses brands such as Mercedes-Benz and several Limousines. He also commands a flotilla of 52 golden boats. They are all hand-crafted and are full of carvings that bring back royal grandeur.
A Palace Fit for a King

The King’s official residence, the Grand Palace in Bangkok, spans a massive 2.35 million square feet. However, King Rama X reportedly spends very little time there. Instead, he has often been seen living abroad, primarily in Germany, where he owns a private home.

Despite the palace’s historical significance and size, the King’s preference for a more private lifestyle abroad has drawn attention and speculation.

A ‘Controversial’ Private Life

King Vajiralongkorn’s private life has been the subject of public attention, too. He was married four times with four children. May 2019 was when he married his fourth wife, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, just before the official coronation ceremonies when she was made Queen and became an official member of the royal family.

The king’s relationships and personal choices have often been questioned, but these also reveal the humanness and depth of a sovereign, often surrounded by the pomp of royal life.

But No comparison to Ambani-Adani wealth

While King Vajiralongkorn is the richest monarch in the world, his wealth is not as large as some of the richest people in the world, such as Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. His wealth, however, is much larger than other royals, which reflects the historical and cultural importance of the Thai royal family’s wealth accumulation.

The enormous wealth of the King testifies to the centuries-old influence that the monarchy has on the land of Thailand, in which the royal family plays a pivotal role in the nation’s identity. His control over the Crown Property Bureau, as well as his business and real estate holdings, makes sure that the influence of the royal family is still highly entrenched in Thai society and economy.

While he often stays out of the public eye, preferring a life abroad, his wealth and influence continue to make headlines globally.

ALSO READ: Singapore Disney Cruise 2025: Bookings Open, Prices Start At Rs 65,000

Filed under

net worth Richest Monarch Thailand Thailand’s King Rama X

Advertisement

Also Read

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Entertainment

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox