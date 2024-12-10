Thailand’s King Rama X: The Wealthiest Monarch And His ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Net Worth

Thailand King Rama X has a stunning net worth of more than $40 billion, or around ₹3.2 lakh crore.

How Is he So Richie Rich?

The extensive holdings of land and real estate, substantial stakes in significant Thai firms, and a luxurious list of possessions, is what makes his net worth so humongous.

A large part of the assets of King Vajiralongkorn comes in the form of land. The monarch owns an incredible 16,210 acres of land across Thailand. He owns a phenomenal 17,000 properties within Bangkok alone.

His land is administered by the Crown Property Bureau, which he has complete authority over, thus making him one of the largest landowners globally.

The real estate portfolio boasts some of the capital city’s most sought-after properties, generating substantial revenues while testifying to the influence of the royal family over the economy of the country.

His Major Business Interests

His financial empire also has significant stakes in two of Thailand’s most prominent companies. He has a 23% share in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s second-largest financial institution, and a 33.3% stake in Siam Cement Group, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate. These are profitable companies that make him even more powerful in Thailand’s economy.

His Luxury Lifestyle

King Vajiralongkorn was well known for his grand living style and luxury preference. His famous jewelry includes the Golden Jubilee diamond, weighing a whooping 545.67 carats and stated as the largest and most valuable diamond found worldwide, estimated to be around ₹98 crores. It is just a jewel in his vast collection of gold, silver, pearls, etc.

The King’s fleet of automobiles and aircraft is also very impressive. He has 38 planes, which include Boeing and Airbus, among others, and Sukhoi Superjets, besides 21 helicopters. Maintaining his private air fleet costs an annual ₹524 crore.

On land, his fleet of cars numbers more than 300 vehicles and encompasses brands such as Mercedes-Benz and several Limousines. He also commands a flotilla of 52 golden boats. They are all hand-crafted and are full of carvings that bring back royal grandeur.

A Palace Fit for a King

The King’s official residence, the Grand Palace in Bangkok, spans a massive 2.35 million square feet. However, King Rama X reportedly spends very little time there. Instead, he has often been seen living abroad, primarily in Germany, where he owns a private home.

Despite the palace’s historical significance and size, the King’s preference for a more private lifestyle abroad has drawn attention and speculation.

A ‘Controversial’ Private Life

King Vajiralongkorn’s private life has been the subject of public attention, too. He was married four times with four children. May 2019 was when he married his fourth wife, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, just before the official coronation ceremonies when she was made Queen and became an official member of the royal family.

The king’s relationships and personal choices have often been questioned, but these also reveal the humanness and depth of a sovereign, often surrounded by the pomp of royal life.

But No comparison to Ambani-Adani wealth

While King Vajiralongkorn is the richest monarch in the world, his wealth is not as large as some of the richest people in the world, such as Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. His wealth, however, is much larger than other royals, which reflects the historical and cultural importance of the Thai royal family’s wealth accumulation.

The enormous wealth of the King testifies to the centuries-old influence that the monarchy has on the land of Thailand, in which the royal family plays a pivotal role in the nation’s identity. His control over the Crown Property Bureau, as well as his business and real estate holdings, makes sure that the influence of the royal family is still highly entrenched in Thai society and economy.

While he often stays out of the public eye, preferring a life abroad, his wealth and influence continue to make headlines globally.

