A fresh wave of debate about historical achievements has swept across New Zealand following a claim made by former U.S. President Donald Trump during his inaugural address. Trump’s assertion that Americans were responsible for splitting the atom has prompted a strong response from New Zealanders, who credit Sir Ernest Rutherford, one of their most celebrated scientists, as the true pioneer behind this groundbreaking discovery.

Trump’s Controversial Claim About Ernest Rutherford

During his speech, Trump emphasized the achievements of American experts, stating they were responsible for splitting the atom. However, this statement has sparked a heated response, particularly in New Zealand, where Sir Ernest Rutherford’s legacy as the “father of nuclear physics” is a point of national pride.

New Zealanders, including prominent figures, were quick to defend Rutherford’s contribution. Nick Smith, mayor of Nelson—Rutherford’s hometown—expressed his disbelief at Trump’s claim, stating:

“I was a bit surprised by new president Donald Trump in his inauguration speech about US greatness claiming today Americans split the atom when that honour belongs to Nelson’s most famous and favourite son Sir Ernest Rutherford.”

Rutherford’s Groundbreaking Achievements

Born in New Zealand, Rutherford’s significant contributions to science were made in 1917 at Victoria University of Manchester in England. His work, which involved splitting the atom, marked a turning point in nuclear physics. Not only did Rutherford earn the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1908, but he also made groundbreaking discoveries such as the radioactive half-life and the transmutation of chemical elements.

Rutherford’s research laid the foundation for future developments in nuclear science, including the discovery of the neutron and the invention of nuclear reactors. His influence is also evident in the work of scientists like John Cockcroft and Ernest Walton, who successfully split lithium atoms using artificially accelerated protons in 1932.

Preserving Rutherford’s Legacy

Rutherford’s achievements remain a source of immense pride for New Zealand. His face adorns the country’s $100 bill, and his contributions to science are celebrated globally. In response to Trump’s comments, Nick Smith invited the U.S. ambassador to visit the Lord Rutherford memorial to gain a deeper understanding of Rutherford’s pivotal role in nuclear science.

Ben Uffindell, editor of The Civilian, added a touch of humor to the debate, writing on social media:

“Okay, I’ve gotta call time. Trump just claimed America split the atom. That’s THE ONE THING WE DID.”

Rutherford’s Enduring Influence

Sir Ernest Rutherford’s work has left an indelible mark on the field of nuclear physics. His discoveries paved the way for advancements that continue to shape the scientific world. While the controversy surrounding Trump’s statement has brought renewed attention to Rutherford’s legacy, it also highlights the importance of preserving accurate historical records and recognizing the contributions of pioneering scientists.