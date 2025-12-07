LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Bollywood box office 2025 Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > World > These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

From Southeast Asia to the Himalayas, these destinations offer great weather, rich culture and low costs for Indian travellers.

Representational image. (Pixabay)
Representational image. (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 16:01:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

Around India are several countries where travel is beautiful, budget-friendly and full of memorable experiences. From Southeast Asia to the Himalayas, these destinations offer great weather, rich culture and low costs for Indian travellers. 

Malaysia remains a favourite for those who want a balance of cities, islands and nature without overspending. Kuala Lumpur stays lively with busy food courts, long shopping streets and the shining Petronas Towers. 

Indonesia goes far beyond Bali, though the island itself remains hotspot with beaches, bamboo cafés, rice terraces and waterfalls near Ubud. Yogyakarta is quieter and more cultural, home to ancient temples like Borobudur and Prambanan. The Gili Islands offer slow travel at its best, with sandy lanes, bicycles and a calm island mood.

Thailand continues to draw travellers because it fits every budget and every mood. Bangkok is vibrant with night markets, temples and cheap street food. Chiang Mai offers mountains, elephant sanctuaries and peaceful café-lined streets. In the south, Krabi, Phuket and Railay bring turquoise seas, limestone cliffs and relaxed beach days.

Azerbaijan offers winter charm at a low cost. Baku combines old stone fortresses with modern architecture along the Caspian Sea. Outside the capital, Gabala has snow-covered mountains, ski slopes and cable cars, while Sheki offers historic caravanserai courtyards and its famous stained-glass palace.

Vietnam remains one of the best-value destinations. Hanoi is filled with lakes, French-era buildings and cafés serving strong coffee. Ha Long Bay is stunning with its limestone towers. In the south, Ho Chi Minh City is busy with markets, museums and endless street food.

Nepal gives travellers crisp winter skies and clear Himalayan views. Kathmandu’s historic squares and Pokhara’s glass-like lake views shine. Nagarkot offers sunrise views of the entire Himalayan range without long treks.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 4:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cheap countries to visitcheapest international destinations for indians

RELATED News

What Really Happened At Pearl Harbour? Inside Japan’s Secret Plan To Strike The US As Fateful Event Marks 84 Years

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

Marathon Organiser Arrested In Iran For Allowing Women To Race Without Hijab, Officials Order Crackdown

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In Albany, New York House Fire; Here’s What Happened

No Breakthrough In ‘Constructive’ Ukraine-US Talks; Volodymyr Zelensky Vows Good Faith Peace Efforts Amid Russia Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn’t Know

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

Did Jemimah Rodrigues Drop A Clever Hint At Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding Earlier? Here’s What You Need To Know

Premium vs Normal Petrol: Why Petrol Pumps Push Premium Fuel and Is It Really Worth It?

25-Year-Old MCA Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; His Final Note Reads ‘I Give Up’

Amid Fitness Woes, Will Shubman Gill Play In T20I Series? Gautam Gambhir Gives BIG Update: ‘He Has Been…’

Meet Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra IAS Officer With 23 Transfers In 19 Years, Known For His No-Nonsense Governance

Bengaluru Horror: Nepalese House Helpers Drug And Rob Gynaecologist; Gold, Cash And Mobiles Goes Missing

Naveen Jindal: Inside the Life, Net Worth & Career of India’s Steel Empire Builder

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…
These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…
These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…
These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

QUICK LINKS