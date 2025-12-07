These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

Around India are several countries where travel is beautiful, budget-friendly and full of memorable experiences. From Southeast Asia to the Himalayas, these destinations offer great weather, rich culture and low costs for Indian travellers.

Malaysia remains a favourite for those who want a balance of cities, islands and nature without overspending. Kuala Lumpur stays lively with busy food courts, long shopping streets and the shining Petronas Towers.

Indonesia goes far beyond Bali, though the island itself remains hotspot with beaches, bamboo cafés, rice terraces and waterfalls near Ubud. Yogyakarta is quieter and more cultural, home to ancient temples like Borobudur and Prambanan. The Gili Islands offer slow travel at its best, with sandy lanes, bicycles and a calm island mood.

Thailand continues to draw travellers because it fits every budget and every mood. Bangkok is vibrant with night markets, temples and cheap street food. Chiang Mai offers mountains, elephant sanctuaries and peaceful café-lined streets. In the south, Krabi, Phuket and Railay bring turquoise seas, limestone cliffs and relaxed beach days.

Azerbaijan offers winter charm at a low cost. Baku combines old stone fortresses with modern architecture along the Caspian Sea. Outside the capital, Gabala has snow-covered mountains, ski slopes and cable cars, while Sheki offers historic caravanserai courtyards and its famous stained-glass palace.

Vietnam remains one of the best-value destinations. Hanoi is filled with lakes, French-era buildings and cafés serving strong coffee. Ha Long Bay is stunning with its limestone towers. In the south, Ho Chi Minh City is busy with markets, museums and endless street food.

Nepal gives travellers crisp winter skies and clear Himalayan views. Kathmandu’s historic squares and Pokhara’s glass-like lake views shine. Nagarkot offers sunrise views of the entire Himalayan range without long treks.