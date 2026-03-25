‘They Gave Us A Present’: Donald Trump Claims Iran’s ‘Very Big’ Oil Concession While Confirming Active Negotiations Over Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran had made a major energy-related concession to Washington, calling it a significant and positive development, though he stopped short of revealing full details.

Focus On Strait Of Hormuz

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump suggested the move was linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which a large share of the world’s oil passes. The strait has been at the centre of the ongoing conflict, with Iran previously restricting shipping and the US pushing hard to reopen it, as disruptions there have shaken global energy markets.

“They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said. He further added that, “It wasn’t nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did.”

Donald Trump’s Comments Come At a Time When Tensions Are High

The comments come at a time when tensions remain high, but there are also signs of a possible shift toward de-escalation. Trump reiterated that he believes the United States has already come out ahead in the conflict, even as negotiations continue behind the scenes.

He also made a surprising remark about Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, suggesting there were differences in how quickly the conflict should end. “Pete didn’t want it to be settled,” he said, without elaborating further.

Trump Confirms That Talks Are Underway

Trump confirmed that discussions with Iranian representatives are ongoing, saying the US is engaging with “the right people” and that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement.

“We’re in negotiations right now” over Iran, he said, while declining to give specifics about the talks or their timeline.

Trump did not provide confirmation that some key representatives including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in meetings next week; he did say that senior-level officials (such as Vice President JD Vance) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio) are active in the negotiations. The background on these current talks is based on the continuing state of hostilities resulting from US and Israeli strikes against the Iranian leadership in late February.

Conflict Background

Subsequently, Iran staged a blockade of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz which is a major waterway responsible for transporting approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. In response, oil prices immediately spiked sharply with much concern regarding the global oil market’s energy security.

Trump had formerly threatened Iran with military action against Iranian energy infrastructure unless the Strait was reopened. In the last four days, there has been somewhat of an adjustment in language used by Washington; in other words, certain military operations have been deferred due to the increased focus on diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has offered to host potential talks between the United States and Iran, positioning itself as a possible venue for negotiations as both sides explore a way to end hostilities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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