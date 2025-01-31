Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
This Is What India Is Sending Into Space With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla In Axiom-4 Mission

ISRO, in association with an Indian university, has contacted students from all parts of the country, asking them to choose objects that best represent their regions and communities.

IAF officer Shubhanshu Shukla will be the first Indian astronaut in a historic milestone for India’s space exploration journey to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in the spring of 2025. Ax-4 is a part of the Axiom Mission scheduled for launch no earlier than spring 2025. He will be the pilot for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft during the mission.

Adding to the thrill, Shukla is going to carry a collection of items representing the best of India’s diversified regions, cultures, and heritage. ISRO’s initiative pays homage to the country’s rich history and traditions under the vastness of space.

ISRO, in association with an Indian university, has contacted students from all parts of the country, asking them to choose objects that best represent their regions and communities. The nature of these items is classified, but Shukla has assured that they will embody the essence of India—both in diversity and unity.

“India is a big country with different regions, their own cultures, and a very rich history. I will be taking a lot of things that represent the regions in particular and India in general to honor my country,” Shukla said during an online press conference.

Bringing Yoga to Space

He would also be practicing some yoga postures in microgravity, so India’s rich heritage of ancient wellness traditions reaches the international scene. He told TOI, “Yoga has been vital to both body and mind health. In extreme space conditions, this is extremely important.”
A Journey for 1.4 Billion Indians

For Shukla, this is not just a personal achievement; it is the moment of pride for 1.4 billion Indians. He has expressed his deep commitment to capturing his journey through pictures and videos so that every Indian gets a glimpse of this historic voyage through his eyes. “Even as an individual traveling to space, this is the journey of 1.4 billion people,” he said.

Mission to ISS

Shukla will be flying aboard the Ax-4 mission, commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who will be accompanied by three other astronauts. With over 2,000 hours of flight experience on various aircraft, including Su-30 MKI and MiG-29, Shukla is a fighter pilot per excellence and will bring immense value to the mission.

As India takes another bold step into space exploration, Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is not only about science and technology but also more of cultural representation and national pride. The items he will take with him will be too much more than just items; they will be symbols of India’s legacy, diversity, and aspirations for the future.

The countdown for Ax-4 begins, Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is a new chapter for India in human spaceflight. He takes the elements of Indian culture and tradition to the ISS, representing not only himself or ISRO but the whole nation.

ALSO READ: Who Is IAF Officer Shubhanshu Shukla? First Indian Set To Pilot Axiom-4 Mission To ISS

