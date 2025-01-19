Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
we-woman
TikTok Ban On Hold: Users Rejoice, Trump Faces Scrutiny

TikTok ban delayed by Trump, but legal hurdles persist. ByteDance’s resistance to a sale adds uncertainty.

TikTok Ban On Hold: Users Rejoice, Trump Faces Scrutiny

Donald Trump announced a temporary delay in enforcing a national security law that could ban TikTok in the United States. While TikTok users welcomed the reprieve, the future of the app remains in question as significant hurdles to compliance persist.

The national security law, enacted under President Joe Biden in April, requires TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. operations to an approved buyer. However, ByteDance has resisted divestiture, leaving Trump’s extension plan on uncertain legal grounds. To secure the delay, Trump must certify to Congress that “significant progress” has been made toward a sale and demonstrate viable steps to finalize a deal. So far, no frontrunner has emerged among potential buyers, and negotiations appear stagnant.

Despite Trump’s assurances on Truth Social and TikTok’s restoration after Saturday’s shutdown, Republican leaders remain skeptical. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Intelligence Chair Tom Cotton have both emphasized the necessity of a full divestiture, warning against extensions that lack legal justification.

If the ban is enforced, tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Oracle face a legal gray area. Offering TikTok in app stores or providing technological support could expose them to hefty fines. Meanwhile, ByteDance’s reluctance to sell its U.S. operations raises concerns over compliance with the national security mandate.

TikTok expressed optimism in a statement, promising to work with Trump on a solution to maintain its U.S. presence. However, the path forward is fraught with challenges. ByteDance’s approval, cooperation from Chinese officials, and Congress’s acceptance of an extended timeline are all critical factors.

For now, TikTok users have a temporary reprieve, but its fate remains uncertain as political, legal, and corporate forces continue to shape its future.

ALSO READ: Why Is TikTok Not Shut Down In The U.S. Yet?

TikTok Ban in U.S. Trump world

