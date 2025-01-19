Visitors to the U.S. will also face restrictions. Even if their Apple accounts are registered outside the U.S., banned apps will be inaccessible during their stay. However, tourists will regain access upon leaving the country.

After months of debate, the popular short-form video app TikTok went offline in the United States on Saturday night, just hours before legislation banning it officially came into effect on Sunday. TikTok wasn’t the only casualty of the ban—several other apps linked to ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, also became inaccessible.

Apps Impacted by the Ban on TikTok

Apart from TikTok, other ByteDance-related apps affected include:

Lemon8 : A social media app similar to Instagram and Pinterest.

: A social media app similar to Instagram and Pinterest. CapCut : A widely used video editing tool.

: A widely used video editing tool. Marvel Snap : A digital collectible card game featuring Marvel Universe characters.

: A digital collectible card game featuring Marvel Universe characters. Gauth : An AI-powered homework aid.

: An AI-powered homework aid. Hypic : AI-driven photo editing software.

: AI-driven photo editing software. Lark: An enterprise collaboration tool.

TikTok Ban Details

The legislation prohibits internet hosting services and app stores in the U.S. from distributing apps owned by ByteDance. While apps already downloaded onto devices will remain accessible, users won’t receive software updates, potentially affecting their functionality, security, and compatibility. Additionally, new installations, re-downloads, and in-app purchases are no longer available.

When opening TikTok or other banned apps, users encountered pop-up messages. TikTok’s notification read:

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

President Trump Promises Action For TikTok

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to work on reversing the ban. Speaking to NBC News, he confirmed plans to offer a 90-day extension to find a resolution, potentially allowing TikTok to return. Trump stated, “I will save TikTok,” and emphasized his commitment to negotiating a solution. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

What Happens to Other Apps Besides TikTok?

Lemon8

Described as a “lifestyle community,” Lemon8 shares similarities with Instagram and Pinterest. The app became unavailable in the U.S. on Sunday, with its website displaying a notice that it cannot be accessed in the country.

CapCut

CapCut, a free video editing tool, has also been affected. A pop-up on its website stated, “Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned.”

Marvel Snap

Developed by Second Dinner and published by ByteDance subsidiary Nuverse, this popular card game also went offline. Visitors to its website saw a message reading, “Currently not available in your country or region.”

Gauth

This AI-powered homework assistant had surged in popularity, ranking as the 12th most downloaded education app on the Apple App Store. However, its website and app became inaccessible in the U.S. on Sunday.

Hypic

Hypic, an AI-based photo editing app, is also now unavailable for download or use in the U.S.

Lark

While Lark’s website appeared functional as of Sunday, its future accessibility in the U.S. remains uncertain.

Restrictions for International Tourists

Visitors to the U.S. will also face restrictions. Even if their Apple accounts are registered outside the U.S., banned apps will be inaccessible during their stay. However, tourists will regain access upon leaving the country.

This sweeping ban underscores growing concerns among U.S. officials about potential national security risks posed by Chinese-owned platforms. While Trump’s promise of a resolution brings hope for TikTok’s return, the path forward remains unclear for the other affected apps.