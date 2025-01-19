Why Is TikTok Not Shut Down In The U.S. Yet?

TikTok is back online in the U.S. despite a looming ban, sparking questions about its future following a Supreme Court ruling.

TikTok has made an unexpected return to the U.S. after it seemed to go dark in the late hours of January 18, ahead of a potential ban set to take effect on January 19. Although the app faced limited functionality on January 19, it began to slowly regain access on Sunday afternoon. However, it remains unavailable for download on Apple and Google’s app stores, with some users still facing restrictions.

This dramatic twist follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld a law requiring TikTok to sever ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or face removal from U.S. app stores and hosting services. The decision set the stage for what many believed would be an inevitable shutdown.

On the eve of the ban, TikTok users, particularly creators, flooded the platform with emotional farewell messages, uploading old drafts, secrets, and last-minute videos. Many expressed their frustration and sorrow as the app went dark just after 10:30 p.m. ET, with users turning to platforms like X and Instagram to share their feelings of disappointment and anger.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, TikTok has managed to remain functional for some users, sparking questions as to how and why it continues to work. This unexpected revival comes after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, had initially faced the requirement to separate from its Chinese operations. The app’s ability to bounce back could be due to ongoing legal maneuvers or strategic compliance with U.S. regulations, although the platform’s future remains uncertain as the situation evolves.

As of now, TikTok’s U.S. presence appears to be hanging by a thread, but with millions of users and creators still finding ways to access the platform, the controversy is far from over. The final verdict on the app’s status in the U.S. is yet to be seen, and the clock is ticking toward the looming deadline.

