Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Army Kills Seven Amid Conflict With Illegal Miners At AngloGold Ashanti Mine

A deadly clash at Ghana’s AngloGold Ashanti mine leaves nine dead and 14 injured after illegal miners breached security.

Army Kills Seven Amid Conflict With Illegal Miners At AngloGold Ashanti Mine

A deadly clash between the Ghanaian army and illegal miners at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi gold mine has left at least nine people dead and fourteen more severely injured, according to local officials. Kofi Adams, the local chairman of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, confirmed the fatalities, emphasizing that the victims were unarmed.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when approximately 60 illegal miners armed with locally made rifles breached the mine’s security fence. A military patrol was deployed to the site, and upon being fired upon, they returned fire, leading to a tragic shootout. The miners, some of whom reportedly carried rifles, caused chaos at the Obuasi gold mine in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Adams described the incident as unprecedented, highlighting the community’s shock and disbelief over the escalation of violence. In the past, illegal miners had been dispersed with warning shots, not live ammunition. This confrontation, which led to such significant casualties, has raised serious questions about the security measures at the mine and the consequences of illegal mining in the region.

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, expressed his sorrow over the incident and ordered an immediate investigation. The presidency has labeled the event “tragic” and has called for accountability. The government has also directed AngloGold Ashanti to cover the medical expenses of the injured and the funeral costs for the victims.

AngloGold Ashanti, the Johannesburg-listed mining company, owns both the Iduapriem and Obuasi mines, which produced over 490,000 ounces of gold last year. However, the company has yet to comment on the incident.

This tragic event has underscored the dangers surrounding illegal mining and the ongoing struggles between local miners, companies, and security forces in Ghana.

ALSO READ: Inauguration Day Forecast: How Cold Will It Get For Donald Trump’s 2025 Ceremony?

Filed under

Africa Illegal Mining world

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

TikTok Ban On Hold: Users Rejoice, Trump Faces Scrutiny

TikTok Ban On Hold: Users Rejoice, Trump Faces Scrutiny

Goa: 2 Dead In Paraglider Crash; Tourism Department Had Denied Permission

Goa: 2 Dead In Paraglider Crash; Tourism Department Had Denied Permission

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: A Glimpse At The VIPs Attending The Inaugural Ceremony

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: A Glimpse At The VIPs Attending The Inaugural Ceremony

Why Is TikTok Not Shut Down In The U.S. Yet?

Why Is TikTok Not Shut Down In The U.S. Yet?

Manchester United Fans Pay Tribute To Denis Law, The Legend Behind The Club’s Iconic Trio

Manchester United Fans Pay Tribute To Denis Law, The Legend Behind The Club’s Iconic Trio

Entertainment

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The Actor

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox