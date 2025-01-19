Army Kills Seven Amid Conflict With Illegal Miners At AngloGold Ashanti Mine

A deadly clash between the Ghanaian army and illegal miners at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi gold mine has left at least nine people dead and fourteen more severely injured, according to local officials. Kofi Adams, the local chairman of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, confirmed the fatalities, emphasizing that the victims were unarmed.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when approximately 60 illegal miners armed with locally made rifles breached the mine’s security fence. A military patrol was deployed to the site, and upon being fired upon, they returned fire, leading to a tragic shootout. The miners, some of whom reportedly carried rifles, caused chaos at the Obuasi gold mine in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Adams described the incident as unprecedented, highlighting the community’s shock and disbelief over the escalation of violence. In the past, illegal miners had been dispersed with warning shots, not live ammunition. This confrontation, which led to such significant casualties, has raised serious questions about the security measures at the mine and the consequences of illegal mining in the region.

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, expressed his sorrow over the incident and ordered an immediate investigation. The presidency has labeled the event “tragic” and has called for accountability. The government has also directed AngloGold Ashanti to cover the medical expenses of the injured and the funeral costs for the victims.

AngloGold Ashanti, the Johannesburg-listed mining company, owns both the Iduapriem and Obuasi mines, which produced over 490,000 ounces of gold last year. However, the company has yet to comment on the incident.

This tragic event has underscored the dangers surrounding illegal mining and the ongoing struggles between local miners, companies, and security forces in Ghana.

ALSO READ: Inauguration Day Forecast: How Cold Will It Get For Donald Trump’s 2025 Ceremony?