TikTok Disappears From Apple And Google Platforms In The US, Despite Trump Delaying Ban

TikTok remains unavailable on Apple and Google stores in the US, despite Trump delaying the ban; uncertainty surrounds its future ownership.

A day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of a TikTok ban by 75 days, the popular Chinese-owned short-video app remained absent from Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the US. The move comes amidst growing uncertainty about TikTok’s future, with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, under pressure to divest its US operations due to national security concerns.

TikTok’s removal from app stores occurred on Saturday, ahead of a Sunday deadline mandating ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban. Although the app resumed its services following Trump’s assurances that no fines would be levied for continued operations, it has yet to reappear on app platforms. Apple’s App Store displays the message: “TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you’re in,” while Google Play notes: “Downloads for this app are paused due to current US legal requirements.”

Industry analysts cited by Reuters suggest that the delay might be due to Apple and Google seeking additional legal protections before restoring TikTok’s availability. This hesitancy underscores the complex legal environment surrounding the app’s status.

Former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented on CNBC that negotiations with China had stalled, leaving ownership questions unresolved. Mnuchin, who previously considered investing in TikTok, expressed interest in ensuring that the app’s technology becomes entirely independent from ByteDance.

“The idea would be to transfer all technology so it no longer engages with ByteDance going forward,” Mnuchin said, describing TikTok as a “terrific business” with significant potential for redevelopment.

Bill Ford, CEO of TikTok investor General Atlantic, also indicated that alternative ownership structures could address US concerns without necessitating a full sale. Notably, ByteDance’s current ownership structure includes 60% institutional investors, such as BlackRock and General Atlantic, with its founders and employees holding 20% each.

As ByteDance navigates mounting US scrutiny, its attempts to comply with national security demands while maintaining control of TikTok face significant hurdles. The app’s absence from app stores highlights the unresolved tension between legal mandates and technological independence.

For now, TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain, leaving its millions of users and investors in limbo. The coming weeks will be critical as stakeholders work toward a resolution that satisfies regulatory concerns while preserving the app’s global reach.

