Timberwolves' quest for NBA Finals begins with Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have seen their past two seasons end in the Western Conference finals. The Timberwolves are taking aim at a breakthrough this season and begin the task on Wednesday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Minnesota was knocked out of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks two seasons ago and the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder last season. Both series were decided in five games. Star guard Anthony Edwards vows the script will change this season. He says he won't accept any other outcome. "Don't worry about it, I'm going to make it happen," Edwards said. "I'm going to get fly as hell to where they can't stop me." Edwards, 24, enters his sixth NBA season having increased his scoring average each year. He ranked fourth in the league with 27.6 points per game last season. Expectations are that Edwards eventually will guide his franchise into the NBA Finals. "Ant's (confidence) is rooted in the security of knowing who you are and that I'm going to figure it out," said Minnesota coach Chris Finch. " ‘I may not know it yet, but I'm going to figure this whole thing out.' Versus the one that's rooted in insecurity where you just say things hoping to speak them into existence while you're covering up self-doubt. That's not him." Edwards' supporting cast again includes forwards Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, center Rudy Gobert and point guard Mike Conley. The bench is led by post Naz Reid — the Sixth Man of the Year for the 2023-24 season — and swingman Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota (49-33 last year) has made the playoffs in each of Finch's four full seasons as coach. Portland (36-46) has missed the playoffs and finished with losing records in all four seasons under coach Chauncey Billups. The Trail Blazers parted ways with inconsistent big man Deandre Ayton and dealt scoring guard Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics for all-around guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday, a top-flight defender, enters his 17th season. He's used to winning and has won two NBA title rings while often sacrificing personal stats for an all-in team approach. Naturally, he knows he was brought in to help steer the course for Portland's group of young players. "We're going to be aggressive, and some games aren't going to go our way," Holiday said. "But I think we hang our hats on defense, so we'll continue to be as aggressive as possible and adjust from there." The Trail Blazers this week signed two of their core players to four-year extensions through the 2029-30 season. Guard Shaedon Sharpe received a $90 million deal and forward Toumani Camara got $82 million. Sharpe averaged a career-best 18.5 points last season while Camara averaged a career-high 11.3 points and was an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection. On Tuesday, Portland also exercised 2026-27 options on guard Scoot Henderson (12.7 points per game), center Donovan Clingan (6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds per game) and forward Kris Murray. Forward Deni Avdija (16.9 ppg) also is a key cog in the Portland building plan. The next step is competing for a Western Conference postseason spot. "We've worked so hard to develop Shaedon and Toumani and Donovan and Scoot and these other guys," Billups said. "That's what our seasons have been about. So you get to this point, and you say, ‘Man, it's well worth it.' " Veteran frontcourt performers Jerami Grant (14.4 ppg) and center Robert Williams III also are back. The injury-prone Williams has played in just 26 games in two seasons with Portland. The Trail Blazers brought back franchise icon Damian Lillard in July after two years away. The nine-time All-Star will miss the season to rehab an Achilles injury sustained in a postseason game for the Milwaukee Bucks on April 27. Henderson (hamstring) will miss the opener. –Field Level Media

