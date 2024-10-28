Tragic Reality: Over 21,000 Workers Die Under Saudi Vision 2030

In the eight years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 project, over 21,000 workers have reportedly lost their lives, sparking grave concerns about labor conditions and human rights violations.

Sindalah Island: Luxury Amid Skepticism

As part of this transformative vision, Neom has unveiled its luxury island, Sindalah, which boasts high-end hotels and restaurants. However, skepticism lingers regarding its viability and the human cost associated with such grand projects.

Voices of Despair: Workers Share Their Stories

Many workers describe their experiences as feeling like “trapped slaves” or “beggars,” raising alarms over unpaid wages, excessive working hours, and widespread human rights abuses. Families of deceased workers have shared their harrowing stories in a recent documentary, “Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia,” which investigates the perilous conditions faced by many laborers involved in these mega-projects.

A Global Tourism Hub: The Crown Prince’s Ambition

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been instrumental in transforming Saudi Arabia into a global tourism hub, with substantial investments pouring into projects like Neom and The Line, a futuristic city designed for a million residents.

Human Rights Concerns: Exploitation and Displacement

Despite grand ambitions, human rights organizations are raising alarms about the potential exploitation of migrant laborers and the displacement of local populations. Disturbingly, reports suggest that as many as 100,000 migrant workers have gone missing during the construction of Neom.

Unexplained Deaths: Alarming Statistics

New figures reveal that 21,000 foreign workers, predominantly from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, have died since the launch of Vision 2030. In particular, Nepal’s foreign employment board has reported over 650 unexplained deaths of its workers.

Life in The Line: Hardships of Workers

In the documentary, an undercover journalist named Noura interviews workers from The Line, highlighting the severe impact of their grueling work schedules. One worker revealed he often labors for 16 hours a day, exceeding the legal limit of 60 hours per week, leaving him feeling exhausted and anxious.

Allegations of Abuse: A Dire Situation

Nicholas McGeehan from FairSquare, a human rights group, asserts that the excessively long working hours reflect a troubling reality of labor abuse in Saudi Arabia. Another local worker lamented, “We feel like trapped slaves,” underscoring the dire circumstances many face.

Unpaid Wages and Living Conditions: A Call for Help

Workers reported alarming delays in receiving wages, with some waiting up to ten months for payment. Many also struggle with inadequate food supplies and restrictions preventing them from returning home to their families. A driver for Neom noted that fatigue has led to frequent accidents, averaging nearly five crashes monthly.

Neom’s Response: A Commitment to Standards

In response to these allegations, Neom stated that it is investigating the claims and requires contractors to adhere to Saudi laws and international labor standards.

Health Hazards: The Human Cost of Construction

The documentary further reveals that long hours, insufficient food, and stress have led to severe health issues among workers. One Nepalese worker, Raju Bishwakarma, made a desperate plea for help before his tragic death in his room, following an ultimatum that he could only leave if he paid a hefty fine.

Migrant Workers’ Dreams Turned Tragic

The situation has incited protests among workers, who carry the weight of their fallen colleagues. Nepali human rights lawyer Anurag Devkota poignantly remarked, “Migrant workers come here for a better future for their families, but instead, we are getting dead bodies in wooden boxes,” highlighting the grim reality faced by those seeking a new life in Saudi Arabia.

