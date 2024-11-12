Travel Company Offers Americans Chance to ‘Skip’ Four Years Of Trump Presidency

Just a few months after Donald Trump’s decisive 2024 victory, ultra-luxury cruise company Villa Vie Residences launched its ‘Skip Forward’ program. For the low annual fee of about $40,000, Americans will have the chance to leave the land behind and live at sea for four years.

A Luxury Opportunity to Leave the US Behind

For a break from the political climate, though, Villa Vie has introduced a four-year cruise package for traveling international destinations. Double-occupancy rooms cost $159,999, while single-occupancy cabins go for $255,999. Travelers can pay upfront and “never worry about it again,” according to Villa Vie. The company promises a seamless and stress-free adventure through some of the world’s most iconic places. The moment you step on board, your journey begins. Leave the familiar behind, step into the unknown,” goes the company’s description.

Designed for Political Escapees

The campaign was designed before the election outcome, said Villa Vie CEO Mikael Petterson, but the “Skip Forward” program has framed itself to attract those who had indeed voiced a desire to leave the U.S. were Trump to win the election. He added, “We feel that we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election.”

A Politics-Free Package

Although the program does not make explicit mention of Trump, ideas that come to mind are certainly reminiscent of previous political-motivated propositions. Under the guise of adjusting its current operations according to political events, Villa Vie recently rolled out the “Mid-Term Selection” package-a play on words referencing the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

A Totally Uniquely Immersive Experience

According to Villa Vie head of sales Anne Alms, “Villa Vie offers a way to see the world at a slow pace giving you enough time to really experience the cultural vibe of every port.” She added, “Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, taking you across the globe to endless horizons.”

That Will Solve All Your Concerns for Retirees

Villa Vie has also introduced ‘Endless Horizons’, an offer aimed at retirees or those worried about outliving their savings. Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer, explained it in this way: “One concern for folks getting close to retirement age is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of running out of savings. This program eliminates that worry while offering the ultimate dream: exploring the world by sea.”.

