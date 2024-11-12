Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Netanyahu Envoy Meets Donald Trump: What’s Israel’s Next Move?

Ron Dermer met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss Israel's security concerns in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. The talks aim to align on priorities ahead of Biden's inauguration.

Netanyahu Envoy Meets Donald Trump: What’s Israel’s Next Move?

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, and apparently covered all the pressing concerns of the State of Israel pertinent to its security in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

As Axios reported, Dermer, a close advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was intent on sharing the strategic plans Israel would have in the coming months and garnering feedback from Trump about particular steps he favored Israel take, or wait to take until after his scheduled January 20 inauguration. This conversation speaks volumes about the coordination, at that level, between this incoming administration and Israel on regional security.

What Israel Wanted

Dermer reportedly pushed Trump during the Mar-a-Lago meeting for an answer on burning regional security issues Israel hopes to settle. A US official told Axios that the effort was to “sort out” Trump’s wishes on which items to settle before his swearing-in, with operations potentially held back until after Jan 20. Netanyahu has also pre-coordinated the senior-level meeting with the Biden administration to exercise transparency in diplomacy.

In addition, Dermer is said to have met Trump, including his son-in-law and former advisor Jared Kushner, though Kushner will not be featured in the incoming administration.

U.S.-Israel On Gaza, Lebanon, And Iran

After the meeting with Trump, Dermer flew to Washington, where he made extensive talks with the top officials of the United States: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk, and U.S. Special Envoy for Lebanon Amos Hochstein. The U.S. and Israeli officials discussed over the deadline which the Biden administration threatened to give Israel if it did not create a far better humanitarian situation in Gaza, one possible measure being imposition of arms embargo restrictions.

Talks between the U.S. and Israelis also included measures to achieve ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon. Axios reports this includes securing a commitment from the U.S. to let Israel take military action in Lebanon if Hezbollah rebuilds its presence along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Even though the two sides are said to be working well on drafting this agreement, opposition from Hezbollah can undermine the implementation of the deal because the group expressed publicly that they will not accept a deal that will give Israel the ability to resume military actions in Lebanon.

Netanyahu Makes His Third Call To Trump Over Iran

This is the third call between Netanyahu and Trump following the latter’s presidential election victory. The Israeli Prime Minister recently, Netanyahu, recognized the strategic alliance with Trump that can be formed on both shared concerns with regard to the Iranian threat.

On Monday, Netanyahu addressed the people in a video statement in which he underlined the importance of his recent talks with Trump, saying that “we see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger posed by it.” He further explained that the discussions would strengthen the strong alliance between Israel and the United States concerning the growing influence of Iran in the region.

MUST READ | Trump To Bypass Vivek Ramaswamy, Choose Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State

Filed under

donald trump Netanyahu's Envoy Ron Dermer World news
Advertisement

Also Read

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Entertainment

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox