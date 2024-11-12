Kai Trump Shares Vlog Of Mar-A-Lago Election Celebration For Her Grandfather Donald Trump’s Win | WATCH

Sharing the intimate, behind-the-scenes view of the family’s Mar-a-Lago election party, Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, said she felt that she and her family sink deeper into tears after her grandfather’s triumph in the election. The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife, Vanessa, has shared the events leading to the declaration of Donald Trump’s win against Kamala Harris, an election victory as emotional as it was celebratory for the family.

Kai posted a very detailed vlog on her channel recording her preparation and eagerness that had been mounting throughout election night. Coming into the video getting ready, Kai transformed viewers back into her professional hair and makeup self as she slipped into a shining black strapless mini-dress accompanied by gold heels.

With excitement mixed with nervousness, she headed to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, where close family members and friends were gathered to show support for the former President. “I haven’t seen my grandpa for a while because he’s been campaigning,” she said from the car, citing the challenge of reaching him during the frenetic last days of his campaign trail. “He’s been calling me almost every other day.” I am ready to party tonight, and hopefully we win—and fingers crossed, of course.

Kai’s Anticipatory Nervousness

During the course of the evening, Kai revealed that she was anxious and hopeful all at once. She frankly appreciated her granddad and said that he is a man who has been so hard working and driven. “I know nobody who is as hardworking and driven as him,” she said, carrying deep pride.

Watch the video here:

🇺🇸KAI TRUMP SHARES FOOTAGE OF ELECTION NIGHT WITH GRANDPA TRUMP Trump’s granddaughter shared an emotional look inside the Mar-a-Lago election night watch party, calling it “so special”.pic.twitter.com/D5oVKcjWaU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2024

Inside Mar-a-Lago, the atmosphere was warm and cozy with couches arranged along the front of three large screens showing live election coverage. Attendees included Don Jr., Eric Trump, Barron Trump, Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as billionaire Elon Musk and close friends.

As the night progresses, vote counts come in, creating a roller coaster of suspenseful moments interwoven with glimmers of relief shared over dinner with family members and allies.

A Night Of Highs And Lows with Kai’s Musings

In a clip recorded days later, she reflected on that unforgettable night, recalling how she could not bear to continue filming once the results confirmed Trump’s win. “We were just celebrating as a family,” she explained, relaying how that night had turned into an emotional victory for them all. “It was very special. I am so proud of him. He’s worked his butt off every single day for this country.”.

One of the most poignant parts of her video came when Kai recounted her reaction to the news that Trump had won Pennsylvania, a pivotal state in the race. Overcome with emotion, Kai revealed she broke down in tears. “The election night was really special for our whole family because we fought to the very end.”. That began to break her down knowing he was winning; soon, she started tearing up. When asked whether she knew he was finally going to fight back and win, she said, “He just finally fought back and won.”

Kai Admires Her Grandfather’s Commitment

He is quite an incredible and unique person that really does demonstrate complete loyalty towards America without question,” Kai said. “He really just doesn’t take any breaks, doesn’t do anything besides work,” she emphasized on the big role he played for her life as a model.

Her video ended with a tribute to Donald Trump‘s unrelenting commitment :. “I am excited about his term. I look forward to seeing what he will do for the country,” Kai said. “When I grow up, I want to be just like him and fight like him,” she shared, adding: “I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do over the next few years.”. I think he is going to kill it because everything he does he commits to it fully. And, therefore, he deserves it more than any person on this earth.

