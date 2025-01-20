Trump 2.0 : What Can We Expect From Trump’s First 100 Days?

Donald Trump’s second term marks an extraordinary return to the pinnacle of American politics. Following his unexpected victory in 2016, Trump now enters his second term as a seasoned political figure with four years of preparation and a more unified Republican Party behind him.

Unlike his first presidency, where he was an outsider navigating Washington’s complexities, Trump is now returning with a clear roadmap and the backing of his allies. “We’re seeing a real 180 from his first term,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political scientist at the University of Houston. “This time, the GOP is fully prepared to act on Trump’s agenda.”

The First 100 Days: A Defining Period

The first 100 days of a presidency have historically been a key measure of a leader’s effectiveness, a tradition stemming from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s ambitious start in 1933. In today’s fast-paced political environment, this period has become even more crucial as voters demand immediate results.

Trump’s initial term began with swift and controversial actions, such as the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries. For his second term, Trump’s plans are even more ambitious, with reports of over 100 executive orders targeting key issues like immigration, energy, and education set for his first day in office.

Economic Policies: Tackling Inflation and Fuel Costs

Economic concerns were at the forefront of Trump’s campaign, driven by voter dissatisfaction with rising inflation and fuel prices. Trump has pledged to “drill, drill, drill” to expand domestic oil production and lower energy costs. Additionally, he plans to revisit tariffs and implement tax cuts, measures he claims will create jobs and reduce costs for everyday Americans.

However, Trump himself acknowledges the difficulty of reducing prices, especially for essentials like groceries. In a December interview, he stated, “It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up.” Despite these challenges, public optimism about his economic policies remains significant, with 58% of Americans believing he will improve the economy.

Immigration: A Signature Priority

Immigration has long been a central pillar of Trump’s political identity, and his second term will likely amplify this focus. His plans include reinstating travel bans, ending birthright citizenship, launching mass deportations, and increasing border security.

Immigration is not only a policy priority but also a key issue that energizes Trump’s base. A Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans believe Trump will effectively control illegal immigration, making it the issue on which he enjoys the highest public confidence.

Alex Hinton, an anthropologist at Rutgers University, noted that immigration and cultural issues are the most passionate rallying points for Trump supporters. “They want to have what they perceive as this massive immigration problem resolved,” he said.

Trump’s second term is poised to deepen the nation’s cultural and political divisions. He has promised sweeping actions, such as cutting funding for “woke” educational initiatives, ending protections for gender-affirming care, and pardoning individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

These moves, while likely to galvanize his base, are expected to spark fierce legal battles and public resistance. Many Americans remain concerned about the implications for democracy and institutional norms.

Restructuring the Federal Workforce

Trump’s second term also includes a controversial plan to overhaul the federal government. Proposals include reducing the number of civil service jobs, creating a Department of Government Efficiency, and granting the executive branch greater authority to act without Congressional approval.

Critics warn that these measures could erode checks and balances, raising alarms about executive overreach. Despite these concerns, Trump’s supporters see these actions as necessary steps to streamline government and reduce bureaucracy.

Public opinion on Trump’s second term is deeply divided. While a Monmouth University poll showed 53% of Americans are optimistic about his policies, only 33% believe he can heal political divisions in the country.

Among Republicans, enthusiasm for Trump remains at an all-time high, with 97% expressing optimism about his upcoming term. However, independents and Democrats remain largely skeptical, highlighting the significant partisan divides that continue to shape Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s second term begins with high expectations but also immense challenges. While voters are hopeful about his ability to improve the economy and tackle immigration, other policy areas, such as reducing everyday costs and addressing cultural issues, remain contentious.

Justin Vaughn, a political scientist, explained the concept of the “expectations gap,” which highlights the disparity between what voters expect and what presidents can realistically achieve. “Presidents often labor under unfair expectations,” Vaughn said, “but they also encourage these expectations through ambitious campaign promises.”

A Presidency with Lasting Impacts

Despite the controversies, Trump’s influence on American politics is undeniable. His second term is expected to further reshape the country’s policies and institutions, with the first 100 days serving as a preview of what’s to come.

Backed by a unified Republican Congress, Trump is poised to enact sweeping changes that could define his legacy and leave a lasting impact on the nation. However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges, and the true measure of his presidency will depend on his ability to navigate the complexities of governance in a deeply divided America.

