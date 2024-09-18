Trump and Modi Set for High-Profile Meeting Amid Strengthening U.S.-India Ties

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will be meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. The announcement was made at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, where Trump discussed U.S.-India trade relations. Specific details about the meeting location were not disclosed.

Modi’s U.S. Itinerary

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the United States from September 21 to 23. During his visit, Modi will participate in several significant events, including the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Quad Summit will review the progress of the Quad alliance and set future agendas to support Indo-Pacific development goals.

Trump-Modi Relationship

Trump and Modi previously enjoyed a strong personal rapport, highlighted by events such as the “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston and the “Namaste Trump” event in India. Their tenure together enhanced U.S.-India relations, particularly in defense and strategic cooperation, despite occasional trade disputes. Their partnership was marked by a focus on countering China’s growing influence and fostering deeper security collaboration through initiatives like the Quad.

Modi’s Engagements in the U.S.

During his U.S. visit, Modi will also address the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. The summit will focus on “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,” and will include participation from numerous global leaders. Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian community in New York on September 22 and meet with CEOs of prominent U.S. companies to explore collaborations in advanced fields such as AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

Future Outlook

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Modi is expected to continue the dialogue on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of collaboration. Modi’s visit underscores the ongoing importance of the U.S.-India relationship, with a focus on strategic, economic, and technological partnerships.

