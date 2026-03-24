Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, U.S. envoy to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to address the prevailing situation in West Asia, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Mr Gor said that the US President and PM Modi “emphasised the importance of open and secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The conversation was held a day after Trump declared a five-day halt to the US military strikes that were to target Iran’s energy infrastructure, following “very good and productive” conversations with Iran to end the conflict that has affected the global markets and triggered an energy crisis.

(With inputs from REUTERS)

MUST READ: Why Has Hong Kong Granted Police Power To Demand Phone And Computer Passwords? Here Are The Penalties If You Refuse To Cooperate