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Home > World News > Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone, discussing the escalating Middle East crisis and stressing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

PM Modi and Trump discuss Strait of Hormuz crisis over a call (AI IMAGE)
PM Modi and Trump discuss Strait of Hormuz crisis over a call (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 24, 2026 18:48:09 IST

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Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, U.S. envoy to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to address the prevailing situation in West Asia, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Mr Gor said that the US President and PM Modi “emphasised the importance of open and secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The conversation was held a day after Trump declared a five-day halt to the US military strikes that were to target Iran’s energy infrastructure, following “very good and productive” conversations with Iran to end the conflict that has affected the global markets and triggered an energy crisis.

(With inputs from REUTERS)

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Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

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Trump And PM Modi Discuss West Asia Conflict In First Call Since Raging War, Stress On Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open
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