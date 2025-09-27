LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump authorises "full force" as he deploys troops to Portland, citing threats from Antifa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 27, 2025 22:00:04 IST

Washington, DC [US] September 27 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deploy federal troops to Portland, Oregon, and to immigration facilities under federal jurisdiction, citing attacks from left-wing anti fascist movement, Antifa.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

The announcement followed an executive order signed earlier this week that designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organisation. The White House said the order gave federal agencies authority to investigate the group’s networks, financing, and any activity deemed to provide “material support.”

“Individuals associated with and acting on behalf of Antifa further coordinate with other organisations and entities for the purpose of spreading, fomenting, and advancing political violence and suppressing lawful political speech,” the order said.

“All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilise all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions…,” the order added further.

Late on Friday night, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden warned of a repeat of the 2020 clashes in Portland, as federal deployments escalated tensions.

“There are credible reports that federal agents may be replaying the 2020 playbook and surging into Portland with the goal of provoking conflict and violence in my hometown,” Wyden said in an X post.

He added that he was in “close contact” with state officials and urged restraint. “Portland is a peaceful, vibrant city with no need for federal agents on our streets. I urge Oregonians not to fall into Trump’s attempt to incite violence,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ICEPortlandtroopsus-president-trump

QUICK LINKS