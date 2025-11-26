LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Defends Kash Patel After Firing Report: 5 Controversies Marking His Time As FBI Director

Trump Defends Kash Patel After Firing Report: 5 Controversies Marking His Time As FBI Director

President Donald Trump defended FBI Director Kash Patel after reports suggested he might be removed from his post. Patel’s tenure has faced controversies, including handling Epstein files, misuse of resources, internal purges, foreign gifts, and ethical questions.

Kash Patel
Kash Patel

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 26, 2025 10:00:23 IST

Trump Defends Kash Patel After Firing Report: 5 Controversies Marking His Time As FBI Director

President Donald Trump expressed support for FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday after MS NOW published a report claiming the president planned to remove him. Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Patel was “doing a great job” when asked about the report.

Earlier, the White House denied any plan to dismiss him. MS NOW reported that Trump and his aides had grown frustrated with negative headlines linked to Patel’s leadership. The outlet said Trump had considered appointing Andrew Bailey, the FBI’s co-deputy director, as Patel’s possible replacement. Informing that the FBI director serves a ten-year term under law.

Kash Patel, a longtime Trump ally, previously advised senior officials in the intelligence and defense departments during Trump’s first term. He has pushed for major changes at the FBI, including reducing its intelligence role and removing employees who oppose Trump’s agenda.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called the MS NOW report “completely made up.” She posted a photo of Trump and Patel in the Oval Office and said they took the picture after laughing at the report. MS NOW stated that it stood by its story. The Justice Department has dismissed more than 200 employees since January.

1: Handling of the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Kash Patel faced strong criticism over his statements on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. During testimony, he said no credible information showed that Epstein trafficked victims to others. The claim triggered anger among groups demanding full disclosure of the files.

At the same time, Patel’s earlier public promise to release all Epstein files remains unfulfilled. A protestor shouted “Epstein files, get ’em out there!” during his appearance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The ongoing calls for transparency continue to follow Patel, and public pressure over the unreleased documents remains strong.

2: Spending on Girlfriend and SWAT Team Misuse

Another major controversy emerged when reports claimed Patel used an FBI SWAT team to protect his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. Critics argued that this violated standard protocol and misused government resources. Conservative groups questioned the use of special-ops agents for a private relationship.

A November 2025 New York Times report stated that Patel also used an FBI jet for events attended by Wilkins, including a Las Vegas trip. The Guardian later reported that the FBI dismissed a senior fleet-management official after the story surfaced. The issue deepened when photos showed Patel and Wilkins at a Formula 1 event.

3: Internal Purges and Politicisation Claims

On February 3, 2025, Senator Dick Durbin and other Democrats sent letters to top Justice Department officials expressing concern over sudden personnel changes within the FBI. They requested clarity on the scope and legality of the removals. In a February 11 Senate speech, Durbin said whistleblowers claimed Patel personally directed a purge of senior law-enforcement officials.

Media outlets reported similar claims, noting allegations that Patel ordered dismissals even before his confirmation. Reports also stated that investigators connected to the January 6 Capitol attack probe were reassigned. Durbin further accused Patel of giving misleading testimony during his confirmation hearings.

4: Gun-Gift Incident in New Zealand

During a July 2025 visit to open the FBI’s first standalone office in Wellington, Patel presented New Zealand officials and ministers with 3D-printed revolver-style models. His team described them as display pieces inspired by toy designs, but New Zealand police determined they met the legal definition of firearms.

The country’s strict gun laws classify non-functional yet modifiable weapons as prohibited. Officials voluntarily surrendered and destroyed the gifts in September. The incident created diplomatic concern because of New Zealand’s heightened sensitivity toward firearms following the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks and its strict nationwide gun-control policies.

5: Ethical Questions Over Foreign Ties

A February 2025 Reuters report revealed that Patel did not disclose past consulting work for the Embassy of Qatar and the parent company of Shein during the confirmation process. The report also noted his unvested stock in foreign firms, raising questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest.

AP reported that such undisclosed engagements could influence high-level decisions and affect the FBI’s credibility. Patel stated that he ended his consulting roles before assuming office, but gaps in disclosure remain under scrutiny. Critics continue to question whether these associations align with ethical standards expected from federal leadership.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST
