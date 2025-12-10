Trump Draws Line For Zelenskyy On Peace Deal Over Ending Russia-Ukraine War, What Lies Ahead?

US President Donald Trump has, according to the reports, given a new, strict deadline to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reply to the US backed peace proposal which is intended to end the war in Ukraine. As per the latest reports, Trump’s envoys want a decision in ‘days,’ with the initial expectation to have the deal done by Christmas.

What Is The Proposal Called?

The proposal that has come to be popularly called the 28 point peace plan has reportedly made it a requirement for Kyiv to give up in a major way including land and military, and even not to join NATO. Zelenskyy has reacted with caution. He has made it clear though that he is ready to discuss peace that he will never accept even the idea of giving land to the enemy. He has rather suggested that Kyiv has an alternative to the revised peace deal that includes upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty, security guarantees and rebuilding, and that this will be shared with the US imminently. The Ukrainian government has made it clear that the terms of any deal have to be such that they do not lower the country’s prestige and they cannot involve giving away land or losing independence.

Is Zelenskyy Going To Accept It?

On the global front, the uproar over the deadline and growing influence of Washington has created a rift between Europe and Ukraine’s friends. A good number of European leaders have pointed out that the final deal should be signed only after getting Kyiv’s tacit approval and must not interfere with Ukraine’s right to exist or its security. In the meantime, Kyiv’s non acceptance of the peace plan as it is shows that the bargaining might be prolonged, and that the war’s residue is still unclear. As Ukraine is busy polishing its new proposition, the following days will be very important for both diplomacy and the future of postwar Europe.

Also Read: US Visa Policy Update Prompts Worry Among Indians Nationwide Amid Social Media Scrutiny