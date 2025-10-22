Trump Hails PM Modi As A ‘Great Person’ And ‘Great Friend’ During White House Diwali Celebration

US President Donald Trump joined Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday, extending warm greetings to the people of India and the Indian-American community on the festive occasion.

In his remarks, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “great person” and a “great friend,” while emphasizing the strong partnership between the US and India in trade and regional peace.

“Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke with your Prime Minister today we had a great conversation,” Trump said. “We talked about trade something he’s very interested in. We also discussed maintaining peace in the region, particularly ensuring no conflict between India and Pakistan. That was a very good thing.”

“He’s a great person, and he’s become a great friend of mine over the years,” the US President added.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, President Trump said, ” In a few moments, we’ll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness… It’s knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed.”

He further added that the Diya’s flame reminds everyone “to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings.” Following his initial remarks, Trump lit up the diyas to celebrate the festival at the White House.

A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor.

A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties. The celebration at the White House underscores the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and the close ties between the United States and India.

Earlier, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, which began on October 20.

According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali’s cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora’s contributions to the US. Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods.

The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called ‘Chhoti Diwali’ or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers reciprocate by giving gifts to their sisters.

