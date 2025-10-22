LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Calls Putin Meeting A ‘Waste Of Time’, Cancels Budapest Talks Amid Ukraine War Tensions

US President Donald Trump cancelled his planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, calling it a “waste of time.” The decision, made after a call between top US and Russian officials, comes amid stalled efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump speaks to reporters at the White House after confirming the cancellation of his planned meeting with Putin. (Photo: ANI)
Trump speaks to reporters at the White House after confirming the cancellation of his planned meeting with Putin. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 22, 2025 04:40:37 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been put on hold, calling it a potential “waste of time.” The decision marks another turn in Trump’s on-and-off diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I don’t want to have a wasted meeting,” Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about the cancellation. “I don’t want to have a waste of time so we’ll see what happens.”

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, following Trump’s announcement last week. However, the plan was shelved after a Monday call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to officials.

Trump’s hesitation reportedly came as European leaders expressed concerns that any premature talks could benefit Moscow. Leaders from the UK, France, and Germany have accused Putin of using diplomatic negotiations as a delay tactic while his forces push ahead on the battlefield. They also opposed Trump’s recent suggestion that Ukraine could surrender captured land in exchange for peace.

Meanwhile, the European Union continues to push forward with its plan to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defense efforts a move that remains legally contentious.

The Kremlin has also indicated that it prefers more “serious preparation” before any potential Trump–Putin meeting. “Preparation is needed, serious preparation,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that only sustained pressure on Moscow could bring peace. Writing on Telegram, Zelensky noted that Putin resumed contact with Trump last week when the US considered supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles but quickly retreated from diplomacy once that pressure eased.

Trump is scheduled to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday to discuss transatlantic security issues, according to a White House official.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:40 AM IST
Western Alliance profit rises on higher interest income, loan-loss fears eased

QUICK LINKS