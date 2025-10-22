JD Vance Voices ‘Great Optimism’ In Gaza Ceasefire During Israel Visit, Calls Truce ‘Durable’

US Vice President JD Vance expressed “great optimism” over the Gaza ceasefire deal during his visit to Israel on Tuesday, describing the truce as “durable” and “going better than expected,” even as tensions continue following recent Israeli airstrikes that killed 26 Palestinians.

Vance’s visit comes amid ongoing U.S. efforts to strengthen the fragile ceasefire, brokered by the Trump administration earlier this month. During talks in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, Vance highlighted that while challenges remain, the progress made in the past week gives him confidence that the truce can hold.

“We are doing very well. Better than I expected. We are in a very good place. We’re going to have to keep working on it,” Vance said during a press conference. When asked about the likelihood of the ceasefire holding, he replied, “What we’ve seen the past week gives me great optimism.”

Vance on Hamas

The US Vice President’s visit coincides with Hamas officials joining talks in Cairo aimed at resolving outstanding differences with Israel. Key issues include disarming Hamas and forming a technocratic body to oversee Gaza. Vance emphasised that unless Hamas complies with the deal, “very bad things are going to happen,” though he avoided giving a specific deadline for compliance.

Vance also addressed media coverage of the ceasefire violations, urging caution and patience. “There’s almost this desire to root for failure… It’s not the end. It is, in fact, exactly how this is going to have to happen when you have people who hate each other, who have been fighting against each other for a very long time. We are doing very well,” he said.

Gaza’s de-escalation process- A must need one

Joining Vance at the press conference, Jared Kushner noted the complexity of transitioning from “two years of very intense warfare to now a peacetime posture” and highlighted that other countries are eager to participate in Gaza’s de-escalation process.

The ceasefire, put in place on October 10, has faced repeated violations, including Israeli strikes on Gaza and attacks by Palestinian militants. The US administration’s goal, according to a senior Israeli official, is to move the Gaza talks to the second phase of a 20-point ceasefire plan drafted by the United States.

