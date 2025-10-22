Trump-Putin Budapest Summit On Ukraine War Put On Hold Amid Stalled Peace Talks

Plans for a high-profile summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been put on hold, just days after the proposal surfaced as a potential step toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.

The White House confirmed there are “no plans” for a Trump-Putin meeting “in the immediate future,” citing stalled diplomatic efforts and Kyiv’s refusal to consider territorial concessions. The development comes amid heightened tensions as Ukraine and its European allies insist that any peace negotiations must not compromise Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The pause follows a recent phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged since the Trump-Putin Alaska summit in August, downplaying any immediate prospects for a breakthrough.

During a previous call between Trump and Putin, Moscow reportedly offered to relinquish parts of the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces in exchange for full control over Donetsk. Kyiv rejected the proposal, viewing Donetsk as a strategic gateway to central Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration over Russia’s decreasing interest in meaningful negotiations, citing delays in Trump’s approval for supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Zelenskyy met Trump in Washington shortly after the call with Putin, where discussions reportedly became tense over the idea of limited territorial concessions.

Trump, in meetings with Zelenskyy and US officials, emphasized that Ukraine should hold its ground along current battle lines. “They can negotiate something later on down the line. But I said cut and stop at the battle line. Go home. Stop fighting, stop killing people,” Trump stated.

With the Budapest summit now on hold, diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war remain uncertain, leaving both Kyiv and the international community watching closely for the next steps in a conflict that has already caused massive humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.

