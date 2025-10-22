5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush, Tremors Felt In Kabul

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Tuesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake occurred at a depth of 244 kilometers (152 miles), officials said. Two Reuters witnesses reported feeling strong tremors in Kabul, the Afghan capital, though there are currently no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The Hindu Kush region is prone to seismic activity due to its location in a tectonically active zone. Residents in Kabul and surrounding areas experienced shaking, prompting many to leave buildings as a precaution.

(This is a breaking news story..more details are awaited.)