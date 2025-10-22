LIVE TV
Home > World > 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush, Tremors Felt In Kabul

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush, Tremors Felt In Kabul

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 244 km on Tuesday. Strong tremors were felt in Kabul, but no casualties or major damage have been reported yet. Authorities caution residents of possible aftershocks.

5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region
5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 22, 2025 00:52:46 IST

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush, Tremors Felt In Kabul

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Tuesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake occurred at a depth of 244 kilometers (152 miles), officials said. Two Reuters witnesses reported feeling strong tremors in Kabul, the Afghan capital, though there are currently no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The Hindu Kush region is prone to seismic activity due to its location in a tectonically active zone. Residents in Kabul and surrounding areas experienced shaking, prompting many to leave buildings as a precaution.

(This is a breaking news story..more details are awaited.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:52 AM IST
